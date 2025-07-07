Christian Horner has admitted that it would be “embarrassing” for Mercedes if Red Bull Powertrains produce a better engine for the F1 2026 season.

Yet he insists that Red Bull is still the right place for Max Verstappen to be over the long term.

Christian Horner urges Max Verstappen to choose Red Bull over Mercedes

Despite being under contract with Red Bull until the end of the F1 2028 season, Verstappen has been linked with a move away from the team at the end of this year.

Horner confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com last year that the Dutchman’s contract contains a “performance element” that could allow him to leave the team before the end of his deal.

It is believed that Verstappen can activate an exit clause if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before the summer break.

A report in Italy last week claimed that Verstappen is close to sealing a deal with Mercedes for F1 2026, with the transfer awaiting approval from the Mercedes board.

It came after Russell, whose current contract expires at the end of this season, revealed at the recent Austrian Grand Prix that talks to take the four-time world champion to Mercedes are “ongoing.”

New rules for F1 2026 threaten to shake up the established pecking order as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Rumours have persisted for some time that Mercedes’ preparations for the new regulations are more advanced than its rivals.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 via its newly established Powertrains division, working in collaboration with US giant Ford as current supplier Honda forms a new partnership with Aston Martin.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at the British Grand Prix, Horner conceded that Red Bull-Ford is unlikely to produce a better engine than Mercedes for next season.

Yet he insisted that the launch of Red Bull Powertrains will bring significant advantages to the team over the long term.

Horner said: “Things go in cycles and sport goes in cycles.

“We’ve had two incredibly successful cycles in Formula 1 and what we want to do is build towards the next cycle.

“Now, of course, we want that to be with Max, but we understand the pressure that there is next year with us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer.

“The challenge of that is enormous. But we’ve got a hugely capable group of people. We’ve invested significantly. We’ve got a great culture within the team.

“Who knows? To expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is [unrealistic].

“It would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were, or for any manufacturer.

“But I think we’re going to be in a competitive position, potentially even to where we are today relative to our other PU manufacturers.

“There’s everything to play for. What’s great is having it all under one roof; chassis engineers sitting next to engine engineers.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated when you’re talking about the packaging.

“When you’ve got the ability to have those groups communicating and talking with each other directly over a cup of coffee and within the same facility, that is priceless and that will pay dividends.

“Maybe it won’t be in ’26, but ’27, ’28, and beyond, long term for Red Bull, 100 per cent it is the right thing.”

Asked how damaging it would be for Red Bull if Verstappen leaves, Horner replied: “Of course, Max is a key part of our team and has been for pretty much 10 years now.

“The intention is to keep that going but one day, whether it’s the year after or the year after, there will be a day that there is no more Max.

“You always have to have that in mind, that the team always has to keep looking and investing in the future.

“Hopefully that won’t be for several years to come, but you never know.

“So you’re always investing in young talent, you’re always giving opportunities like we did [at Silverstone] with Arvid Lindblad, to see the next generation coming through.

“Because one thing for sure in this business, nothing stands still.”

Pressed on whether Verstappen’s exit would have a similar impact to the departure of Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2014, Horner revealed that the late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz told him at the time that Red Bull do not need the best driver if the car is not up to scratch.

He said: “Sebastian left after there was a significant regulation change.

“Obviously 2014 and [the Mercedes] engine smashed all of us.

“He got a dream offer from Ferrari and decided that that was his future path.

“I remember Dietrich Mateschitz telling me at the time we don’t need the best driver if we don’t have the best car.

“At that stage, it was about building a team.”

