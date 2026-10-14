Christian Horner admits that he “felt particularly hurt and robbed” that he missed out on the chance to see Red Bull Powertrains-Ford claim its first grand prix win.

Nonetheless, the Brit felt a great sense of pride as he watched Max Verstappen take that “landmark” victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. He exchanged messages with the four-time world champion following the achievement.

Christian Horner felt pain of absence as Red Bull Powertrains wins

Horner played a pivotal role in the formation of Red Bull Powertrains, and attracting Ford as a technical partner. Red Bull opted to become a power unit manufacturer in its own right after Honda’s initial decision to withdraw from Formula 1.

The RBPT-Ford engine debuted in the back of Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls machinery in F1 2026, as the new regulations arrived.

Already this PU has claimed multiple victories. Verstappen picked up where he left off at Sepang by winning the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, opening the account.

“I felt particularly hurt and robbed I didn’t have the opportunity to see that Powertrains engine win,” Horner admitted in an interview with The Guardian.

The Brit was dismissed by Red Bull following the 2025 British Grand Prix after two decades in charge.

But, while the absence stung for Horner, his pride in the RBPT achievement was not dented.

He was very much engaged with the celebrations, and got in touch with Verstappen.

“I felt very proud seeing what it meant to everybody and that they sent the Powertrains representative on to the podium,” Horner added.

“I had messages throughout the team and I texted Max after the race. He was very magnanimous and it was a landmark moment to see that engine win.

“It reinforced to me that, if you assemble the right people with the right culture and the necessary tools, anything is possible.”

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Verstappen and Horner remain in regular contact despite no longer being colleagues at Red Bull.

The latter made his return to the Formula 1 paddock at the 2026 British Grand Prix, a year on from his final race on the Red Bull pit wall.

“I speak to Christian almost every week,” Verstappen revealed to PlanetF1.com and others at the time, when asked if he had spoken to Horner at Silverstone.

“I saw him on the camera walking around, but I haven’t had time to meet anyone to be honest. It’s been busy.”

Verstappen made it back-to-back wins as Singapore Grand Prix victory followed his Bahrain in Malaysia triumph.

It was a double P1 for the Dutchman, who won the Sprint and Grand Prix in comfortable fashion.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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