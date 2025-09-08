Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Martin Brundle sharing a text message he received from former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner live on air at the Italian Grand Prix.

With fellow Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg calling for another Carlos Sainz penalty, and Zak Brown and Toto Wolff responding to McLaren’s controversial team orders call at Monza, here’s today’s roundup…

Martin Brundle shares Christian Horner text message during Italian Grand Prix

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed that Christian Horner messaged him during the Italian Grand Prix to remind him that Red Bull had its “worst race” of last season at Monza.

Max Verstappen claimed his third victory of the F1 2025 season in Italy, ending an eight-race winless streak in the process at the circuit where he finished a distant sixth in 2024.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July after more than 20 years in charge.

Read more: Christian Horner gives Red Bull reaction in Italian GP message to Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle cuts Sky F1 Eddie Irvine interview short at Monza

Martin Brundle joked that former F1 driver Eddie Irvine is a “horrible person” after cutting an interview short during his Sky F1 grid walk at the Italian Grand Prix.

Irvine quipped that he doesn’t “like my balls being broken” during an interview at Monza, with Brundle laughing as he edged away and telling the former Ferrari driver that he risked getting him “into trouble.”

Irvine claimed four victories in 145 starts between 1993 and 2002.

Read more: Martin Brundle abruptly ends Sky F1 interview with ‘horrible person’ Eddie Irvine

Nico Rosberg calls for Carlos Sainz penalty after Oliver Bearman punished

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, argued that “Carlos Sainz needs to get a penalty” following his collision with Oliver Bearman during the Italian Grand Prix.

Bearman and Sainz made contact at the second chicane in the closing stages at Monza, with the Haas driver found to be at fault for the incident.

Bearman was handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points, putting him just two away from a race ban.

Read more: Nico Rosberg calls for Carlos Sainz penalty after he ‘again messes up completely’

Zak Brown reacts to McLaren team orders after Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris swap

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has hailed the “great teamwork and respect” shown by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren found itself at the centre of a team orders drama in the final laps at Monza when Piastri was asked to give second place to teammate and title rival Norris.

Piastri had been on course for third before a slow pit stop for Norris vaulted the Australian ahead.

Read more: Zak Brown breaks silence after controversial McLaren team orders decision

Toto Wolff warns of ‘very difficult’ McLaren ‘precedent’ after team orders call

McLaren’s decision to use team orders after a slow pit stop cost Lando Norris a position to Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix sets a precedent that may prove “very difficult to undo.”

That is the claim of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, who believes the consequences of McLaren’s decision will only become apparent as the team race reaches a crescendo.

Piastri holds a 31-point lead over Norris ahead of the final eight races.

Read more: McLaren warned of ‘very difficult precedent to undo’ by Toto Wolff