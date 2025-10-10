It’s been a tough day of headlines for the Ferrari crew, as the car company reports a major drop in sales while pundits suggest it’s time for a “leader” like Christian Horner at the head of the race team.

You can get all of this and more — including the latest on the Alex Palou v. McLaren court case — in today’s F1 news round-up.

F1 news: Christian Horner to Ferrari?

In the opinion of former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, axed Red Bull boss Christian Horner must become the “prime target” for Ferrari.

Herbert believes that Ferrari is lacking the “leader” it needs to unlock that route back to the Formula 1 summit. Claiming that Ferrari should have mounted a “bigger push” to snap up Adrian Newey, Herbert says Horner must be at the top of Ferrari’s shopping list.

Read more: Christian Horner named Ferrari ‘prime target’ by Herbert after Adrian Newey miss

F1 news: Ferrari share prices fall

Ferrari chairman John Elkann branded his commitment to the iconic outfit as a “personal matter”, with share prices having suffered an unwelcome blow.

That occurred after Ferrari issued updated earnings guidance on Thursday via its Capital Markets Day event, as shares took an alarming fall in several key markets. Ferrari’s financial forecasts proved underwhelming in some sections of the investment world.

Read next: Ferrari chairman issues statement amid alarming share price fall

F1 news: How Charles Leclerc upset Ferrari engineers

Charles Leclerc gave an alarming assessment of Ferrari and where they stand versus rivals after a challenging Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc’s outlook for Ferrari was not a positive one, with a report since emerging from Italy that Leclerc’s comments did not go down well with a section of the Ferrari crew. Leclerc had given little hope for an improvement in Ferrari’s fortunes following Singapore.

Read more: Charles Leclerc angers Ferrari engineers with blunt Singapore comments – report

F1 news: What’s next for Franco Colapinto?

Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen has offered a welcome morale boost for full-season rookie Franco Colapinto in what has turned out to be an extremely challenging year.

Nielsen points out that Alpine had been happy to see the way Colapinto has evolved as a driver, and that the Argentinian will have a few more races before the team makes any concrete decisions about the future.

Read more: Franco Colapinto handed F1 2026 boost in ‘on a par’ verdict

F1 news: The latest in the Palou v. McLaren lawsuit

Alex Palou testified before the High Court of London to express he felt “upset and angry” after discovering McLaren had signed Oscar Piastri to its Formula 1 team — a seat he believed would be his.

McLaren’s rejection of Palou’s premise, as well as its desire to seek financial compensation from the driver to the tune of $20.7 million, represents the crux of the lawsuit at hand.

Read more: Alex Palou reveals ‘upset and angry’ reaction to Piastri news in ongoing McLaren lawsuit