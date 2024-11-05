Christian Horner has cemented his status as the highest paid F1 team principal, with Red Bull’s accounts revealing that he received an 11 per cent pay rise in 2023.

Red Bull produced the most dominant season in history in F1 2023, winning 21 out of a possible 22 races as Max Verstappen, with a record 19 victories to his name, eased to a third consecutive World Championship.

Christian Horner lands big pay rise after Red Bull’s record-breaking F1 2023 success

The team have struggled to hit the same heights in F1 2024, with Red Bull currently sitting third in the Constructors’ standings – behind McLaren and Ferrari – ahead of the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen, however, took a giant leap towards a fourth Drivers’ title by winning last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix – his first victory since the Spanish GP on June 23 – to end his longest winless run since the 2020 season.

The Dutch driver holds a 62-point advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris and could be crowned World Champion for the fourth time in as many years when the F1 2024 season resumed in Vegas later this month.

F1 rich list: Team principals

👉 F1 team principals’ rich list: Net worth figures revealed for Wolff, Horner and more

👉 F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Horner is the longest-serving team principal in F1, having been appointed by Red Bull in 2005 and led the Milton Keynes-based outfit to six Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ Championships to date.

And the latest published accounts for Red Bull Technology Ltd have revealed that the company’s highest-paid director, believed to be Horner, has been rewarded for the marque’s recent success with a pay rise of 11 per cent.

The boost has seen his salary rise from £8.04million in 2022 to £8.92m in 2023.

Meanwhile, accounts for Red Bull Racing Ltd have revealed that Dr Helmut Marko was paid £7m in 2023, a significant increase from £3.5m the previous year.

PlanetF1.com exclusively revealed in January that Marko had signed a new three-year contract with parent company Red Bull GmbH.

Marko’s occupation in the Companies House documents is ‘hotelier’ with the 81-year-old known to own four luxury hotels in his hometown of Graz, Austria.

Red Bull’s record-breaking success in F1 2023 resulting in the company’s turnover rising 16 per cent to £446m, with shareholders – not including Horner – landing a £50m dividend.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is believed to earn a smaller salary (£6m) than Horner, but his status as a one-third owner of the Mercedes team saw him earn £25m in dividends in 2023.

Forbes magazine, the respected business publication, claimed last year that Wolff’s personal wealth had broken the £1bn barrier.

Meanwhile, McLaren chief executive Zak Brown enjoyed a significant increase in remuneration last year from £9m to £26.4m.

According to the Times, however, that figure is thought to have included a one-off bonus payment.

Read next: GianPiero Lambiase’s bet against Max Verstappen revealed by Helmut Marko