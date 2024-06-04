Christian Horner believed “now is an important time” to confirm Sergio Perez will continue with Red Bull, the Mexican driver having been given a new two-year deal with the team.

Horner stressed the importance of “continuity and stability” within the team as Perez penned a new contract until 2026, which would take him to six seasons as a Red Bull driver by the deal’s conclusion.

Christian Horner praises Sergio Perez after new deal confirmed

There had been several suitors for the seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season, with the reigning World Champion under contract with the team until 2028.

Horner had namechecked both RB drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, among those looking to stake their claim for a drive at Red Bull, while Carlos Sainz had also raised eyebrows with his early drives and remains on the open market after it was announced he will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

But the Red Bull team principal has seen enough on the early evidence of the season to keep faith with the current line-up, believing the combination of Perez and Verstappen to be a “successful and robust partnership” with the reigning World Champions.

“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2025 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo,” Horner said upon the new contract being announced.

“Continuity and stability are important for the team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the team in the Championship last year.

“Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China.

“The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.

“Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”

