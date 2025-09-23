Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner crowns the latest F1 news round-up yet again with new financial details.

We have all this and more in our news round-up for Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

F1 news: Christian Horner pay raise revealed prior to sacking

Company documents have revealed Red Bull Racing earned over £314 million throughout 2024, while now ex-team boss Christian Horner received a pay rise.

As he did so, his team recorded a post-tax profit of £1.681 million, a figure that rose from the previous year.

Read more: Red Bull F1 team posts increased profit as Christian Horner pay-rise revealed

F1 news: Toto Wolff on the challenge of Mercedes providing engines to the competition

George Russell’s P2 in Baku was not the only Mercedes-powered podium result, as Carlos Sainz delivered an impressive drive to third in his Williams.

Add that to the success of McLaren, which is on its way to clinching back-to-back Constructors’ titles as a Mercedes engine customer, and it is a great advert for Mercedes in Formula 1. Yet, the other voice in Toto Wolff’s head hopes Mercedes customers will not be “harming us” in F1 2026.

Read more: Toto Wolff ‘in two minds’ over latest Mercedes customer success in F1 2026 nod

More 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix analysis:

👉 Winners and losers from the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

👉 Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Piastri SOS, Lando’s big problem, Max’s post-Horner wavelength

F1 news: Yuki Tsunoda feeling better about F1 2026 prospects

The transition to Red Bull Racing hasn’t been an easy one for Yuki Tsunoda, in large part thanks to the challenging nature of the team’s RB21. But in securing his season-best finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Japanese driver has admitted to “unlocking” the potential that has seemed out of his grasp.

That was “good for me,” he told media; the hard work he’s been putting in is paying off, and it suggests a potential future where Tsunoda remains at Red Bull Racing.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda’s ‘good for me’ admission as Red Bull prospects assessed

F1 news: What Lewis Hamilton thinks is possible this year

Lewis Hamilton has given Scuderia Ferrari a fairly dim prognosis for the remainder of the F1 2025 season after another disappointing weekend at the Baku City Circuit.

With the Scuderia focusing its attention on preparing for 2026, the seven-time World Champion believes it’ll be particularly challenging for Ferrari to outperform teams like McLaren and Red Bull that have more recently introduced upgrades.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton makes F1 prediction as momentum changes in title battle