Christian Horner has described Andretti as a “powerful name in motorsport” as the American company tries to secure a place in Formula 1.

The Andretti family have made no secret of their desire to join F1 having previously tried to purchase existing team Haas and gain a majority share in Alfa Romeo/Sauber.

After the takeover of Sauber fell through at the last minute during the 2021 season, the Andretti family are making a renewed effort to join Formula 1 with their own team – Andretti Global.

In February, the group filed a request to join F1 from 2024 but the existing teams have not been overly welcoming.

The introduction of Andretti into F1 is likely to boost the sport’s popularity in the US and this season, there will be two races in the country with Miami hosting for the first time, but some teams have other concerns.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has led the backlash saying the Andretti team would not only need to provide the $200m entry fee but also “demonstrate what it can do for all the other teams.”

Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) February 18, 2022

“Andretti is a [significant] name, for sure, and the American market is important,” Wolff recently said.

“Every team that is joining needs to add value. It’s not only by paying a $200m entry fee, but it needs to demonstrate in my opinion what it can do for all the other teams and for Formula 1 and the FIA. Only then the sport will grow.”

The most vocal supporter of Andretti’s plans has been McLaren’s Zak Brown who called out other teams for their “short-sightedness.”

Now, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has weighed in and described the Andretti name as “powerful.”

“It is great that there is the interest for people wanting to get into Formula 1, and the Andretti name is certainly a powerful name in motorsport,” he said as reported by GPFans.

“Of course, they are not the only ones that are making noises about coming on.

“But there are clear criteria through the Concorde Agreement that have to be met and approved. So I am sure they are engaged in that process.

“And of course, that agreement is there to protect the 10 incumbents and not to dilute that. So that would need to be carefully looked at.”

Regardless of other teams’ opinion, the Andretti group has been moving forward with Mario Andretti confirming a Renault power unit will be used in their car and they have sourced a location for their base.