Annoying Fernando Alonso in his first race weekend back in F1, Christian Horner reckons that’s a sign that Liam Lawson is “doing alright”.

Lawson was back on the F1 grid at the United States Grand Prix, which marked round one of the Kiwi’s six-race audition for an F1 2025 race seat with VCARB, potentially even with Red Bull.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

It was an eventful weekend as he went wheel to wheel with double World Champion Alonso in Saturday’s Sprint, the Aston Martin driver calling him an “idiot” over team radio as Lawson defended his position.

Alonso got his own back in the later qualifying session as he nipped ahead of Lawson in Q1, the Kiwi complaining that the Spaniard said he was going to “screw” him.

Alonso insisted his antics in qualifying had nothing to do with that, telling the media including PlanetF1.com: “Eeryone on track is behaving as he wants and, for me today, it was unnecessary.”

They were at it again in the grand prix, this time Lawson coming out on top as he had to pass the double World Champion.

He later declared Alonso was “actually nice” to him in the race, adding: “I expected him to fight me a little bit more, but it was good.

“I think it was smart from both of us for that part of the race, very early on, and I think the hard [tyre] was working for us quite well at that point.

“Obviously, he’s very experienced, much more experienced than I am, and there are obviously things I can learn from him. Happy with the race.”

Lawson brought the VCARB home in ninth place in Sunday’s race, making up 10 places and Red Bull team boss Horner was impressed with what he saw.

“I think if you’re getting into a spat and getting your elbows out with Fernando on your first race back in, you’re doing alright,” the Briton told media including PlanetF1.com.

“And I think that he drove an exceptional race, from 19th to ninth. He was fast, he was courageous. And I thought it was an excellent comeback for him.”

Speaking to Sky F1, he reiterated that and said the driver looked like a “veteran” even though it was his first F1 appearance in more than 12 months.

“When you’re upsetting Fernando, you know that you’re doing something right,” Horner said. “He [Lawson] is a tough, hard racer.

“I thought he looked like a veteran, to be honest with you. He’s a great racer.

“I think he can be very happy with that drive today. I thought he drove a great grand prix: starting 19, finishing in the points, some great overtakes. So he should be pleased with that.”

