Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a stumbling block in Christian Horner’s efforts to return to F1 as Sergio Perez recalls the time Helmut Marko was lumped with a £6,000 bill at Red Bull.

With Audi set to be first team on track ahead of the F1 2026 season, here’s today’s roundup…

Christian Horner stumbling block emerges in F1 return plot

Christian Horner could be forced to wait until September to proceed with a return to F1, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July 2025 after more than 20 years in charge.

Alpine has emerged as the most likely destination for Horner, but a document obtained by PlanetF1.com suggests that Horner’s comeback could take longer than expected.

Helmut Marko cops £6,000 bill as Sergio Perez tells Red Bull tale

Sergio Perez has revealed that he was encouraged to use a psychologist in his early days at Red Bull, with Helmut Marko copping a £6,000 bill for a single session.

Perez spent four seasons with Red Bull between 2021 and 2024, collecting all but one of his six career victories with the team.

The Mexican driver is returning to F1 with the new Cadillac team in 2026.

Audi to hold F1 2026 filming day on Friday

The new-look Audi F1 team will hold a filming day at Barcelona on Friday, PlanetF1.com understands.

Audi is preparing for its first season in F1 in 2026 after completing its full rebrand of the previous Sauber team.

The German manufacturer is poised to be the first team to carry out running with its new car for 2026, 17 days before the start of the first pre-season test.

New Aston Martin AMR26 performance clue as launch season looms

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack says the team already has a “good understanding” of how the new AMR26 car will perform in F1 2026.

The AMR26, the first Aston Martin to be designed by legendary designer Adrian Newey and powered by Honda, is arguably the most highly anticipated car of the F1 2026 season.

The latest green machine is set to be officially launched on February 9.

Lewis Hamilton planning F1 2026 rethink with ‘personal team’

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has vowed to work with his “personal team” to establish a “more efficient” working schedule for the F1 2026 season.

It comes after the seven-time world champion lifted the lid on a “very draining” 2025 in a post to social media on Wednesday.

Hamilton failed to register a podium finish across a season for the first time in his career in 2025.

