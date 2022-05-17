Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said its “logical” for them to speak to Audi and Porsche but emphasised “it is still very early days.”

Among the many discussions surrounding Audi and Porsche’s entry into the sport in 2026, one of the main ones is who will be supplying the power units to the team.

Following the confirmation from Volkswagen’s chief executive Herbert Diess that the two car brands will join, it has appeared Audi and Porsche will go down different routes when it comes to powering their entries.

Audi are rumoured to be looking to buy an existing team, with Reuters reporting in March that they had held initial talks about buying McLaren, while Porsche are said to be entering as a new team and thus would need an engine supplier.

The most obvious candidate for this would be Red Bull Powertrains and team boss Christian Horner commented that it was “logical” for them to be talking to both Porsche and Audi.

“It is obviously great, the commitment that VW stated as the parent company to both Porsche and Audi that both have got the intent of coming into Formula 1,” said Horner as reported by GPFans.com.

“We are starting a new journey as a power unit manufacturer for 2026 so, of course, it would be logical for us to have discussions about potential cooperation.

One potential issue with Red Bull-Porsche deal Porsche will find their way into F1 eventually, probably through a Red Bull relationship. But when that happens, there may be an issue for both sides.

“But it is still very early days, there is nothing to report.”

Red Bull appear to be progressing to plan with their power unit construction and earlier in the year, Horner said they will move into their facility this month. The Red Bull boss also said they planned to run the first Red Bull engine on the dynamometer by the end of the year.

The team are currently in a transition year with Honda agreeing to help despite the Japanese outfit announcing it would be leaving the sport at the end of the 2021 season.

In March, Horner said a team was working to create a “world class” facility.

“It’s been a huge challenge I have to say,” Horner explained.

“All the contractors and suppliers have done an amazing job, it’s not just the building, it’s what’s in the building and the state of the art dynos, the machines, the measuring tools, all the equipment that’s coming online to have a state of the art power unit facility.

“It’s been an incredible achievement in a short space of time, but everything is still very much on target.

“We’re assembling a really talented technical team, an operational team, we’re welcoming the members that will be joining us from Honda HRD UK and it’s exciting times.

“I think it’s a really exciting phase for Red Bull’s journey in Formula 1.

“And you can see the commitment that is going in with what will be a world class facility.

“It’s going to be exciting to see our first engines running and then it won’t be long after before the first Red Bull design units come on stream.”