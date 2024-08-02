Revealed: How Red Bull will respond to Jonathan Wheatley’s departure to Audi F1

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said Jonathan Wheatley’s departure “provides an opportunity to elevate others”, with a senior role now available.

Wheatley will leave Red Bull at the end of the season after 18 years there, with the long-time sporting director heading over to become the new team principal of Audi from mid-2025, where he will form a dual management partnership with former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto.

Red Bull to use ‘tremendous strength and depth’ in staff after Jonathan Wheatley departure

Reports about Wheatley’s future potentially laying elsewhere had emerged in early May, with Horner refusing to discuss whether or not he would be leaving the team after the Miami Grand Prix, eight rounds ago.

The announcement came on Thursday, however, that he will see out the season with Red Bull before undergoing a period of gardening leave and starting his new role with Audi, with the German team later confirming he will begin by July 2025 at the latest.

As for what comes next for Red Bull, however, Horner confirmed the team are set to look within at how they are able to restructure, and potentially promote their own talent.

“It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years,” Horner said upon the announcement of Wheatley’s departure.

“His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championships, first as team manager and, latterly, sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan.

“Red Bull Racing has tremendous strength and depth and this provides an opportunity to elevate others within the team.

“We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks.”

As for Wheatley himself, it will be his first change of team for almost two decades, and the first time he will take on the role of team principal in his more-than-30-year career in the Formula 1 paddock, having started out with Benetton in the 1990s.

“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories,” said Wheatley.

“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.”

