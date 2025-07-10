An emotional Christian Horner gave his farewell speech to assembled Red Bull personnel in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

And footage was leaked to Sky Sports News, Horner telling his now former Red Bull colleagues that the news he had been sacked as Red Bull Racing CEO was a “shock”, his speech coming after “12 hours” to “reflect” on the bombshell.

Christian Horner delivers final message to Red Bull crew

Horner had served as the only Red Bull Racing team boss since they joined the grid in 2005, but two decades on, Red Bull has called time on the now 51-year-old’s reign.

Horner has built his legacy as one of the most successful team principals of all-time, Red Bull winning 14 world championships under his leadership, but with the news delivered to him that he had been removed with immediate effect, Horner headed for Red Bull Racing HQ at Milton Keynes to say his goodbyes.

Footage from that speech was obtained and shown on Sky Sports News.

“Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward,” said Horner.

“I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally the baton will be handed over.

“It came as a shock to myself. I’ve had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

“When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

“Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life.”

At that point, Horner was overcome with emotion as applause broke out among the Red Bull personnel.

Horner would also send a message to his successor, confirmed as Laurent Mekies, who moves from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

“A new CEO will be announced shortly. I trust him and give him my full support,” Horner added. “My instruction to him is to look after all of you.

“I have fought hard, I’ve done my best, I’ve put in a big shift and it now comes to a close.”

In addition, Horner mentioned the “truly exciting” Red Bull Powertrains project which sees Red Bull become an engine manufacturer for the first time under the new F1 2026 ruleset, admitting “I will just be very sad I won’t be here to see the engine performance.”

