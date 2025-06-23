Over 20 years on from arriving in Formula 1, Christian Horner has revealed how he feels some aspects of the sport have changed over those two decades.

The British executive recently celebrated his and Red Bull’s 400th Grand Prix in Formula 1, during which time Horner has overseen two separate spells of domination to win 124 races en route to six Constructors’ Championships and eight Drivers’ Championships.

In 2005, Horner was the unproven new kid on the block against some iconic names of the sport, such as Jean Todt, Ron Dennis, and Frank Williams; it would be easy to imagine that, by applying the dynamics of today’s paddock landscape to back then, he could have been viewed with some derision and mirth by these behemoths, seeing the youthful Horner as beneath their lofty achievements.

But it was actually the opposite, Horner explained, revealing that the F1 of 2025 is a far different place than when he first arrived in what Dennis infamously once referred to as the “Piranha Club”, comparing the paddock to a school of carnivous fish all too happy to feast on anyone not strong enough to swim in the murky depths.

“When I came into the sport, sitting around the table was Bernie Ecclestone running it with Max Mosley [FIA President],” he told PlanetF1.com, in an exclusive interview.

“You had Ron Dennis running McLaren, Frank Williams at Williams, Jean Todt at Ferrari, and Flavio Briatore running Renault. Eddie Jordan was still around when I first started, and they were big personalities and big characters.

“Yes, there were always disagreements, but there was a commonality of agreeing on what was right for the business, and what was right for the sport, because they were all relatively entrepreneurial.

“Whereas, nowadays, you look around the room and, save for a few, it’s largely a bunch of managers, as opposed to perhaps that entrepreneurial spirit that existed previously.

“There were always rivalries; I mean, Jean and Ron never particularly saw eye-to-eye, but there was always respect that, sometimes, I think is a little lacking these days.”

Horner has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, in which rumours have linked him with sensational switches to lead Ferrari in place of Fred Vasseur, or to Alpine to succeed Oli Oakes after his resignation – the speculative side of the F1 news cycle is something that hasn’t changed much during Horner’s tenure, although perhaps moves more quickly than it did back in 2005.

Speaking in a recent exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Horner revealed how he feels “a responsibility” towards Red Bull Racing, with the Milton Keynes-based squad a “significant part of his life”.

Speaking to Sky F1 during the Canadian GP weekend, Horner shut down this speculation as he was asked about whether he had met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently.

“There are so many rumours, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’m fully committed to Red Bull. We’ve got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We’re on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026, which has been a massive project and undertaking.

“Of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari.

“But no, I’m not going anywhere, not even to Alpine!

“Speculation is rife, always in this paddock, but I’ve been here, what, 21 years? I don’t have any intention of being anywhere.”

The success he’s achieved has been staggering, leading to Horner being the most-followed of any team boss or CEO on social media – although Toto Wolff, who would likely challenge this position, does not have an official social media account.

With 2.5 million followers, Horner’s celebrity is more than some of the current driver crop when it comes to social media reach, and is more than double the following of McLaren CEO Zak Brown on Instagram.

But the popularity also comes with division amongst F1 fans. What’s clear is that, for the majority of fans, he’s not a team boss that inspires ambivalence; he is a character, like Marmite, that is either loved or execrated.

Christian Horner: Success can make you unpopular

This year’s F175 car launch event at the O2 Arena in London put this divisiveness in a microcosm. While the likes of Mercedes and McLaren commanded plenty of cheering, perhaps unsurprisingly given the successes of hometown heroes Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, Red Bull and, indeed, Horner’s arrival on stage was met with booing that vied with the cheers; a reception that appeared to briefly throw him.

Proceed as planned or play up to the crowd? Perhaps wisely, he stuck to the script.

There’s a proverb that a ‘prophet is never honoured in their hometown’, and, as the most successful British F1 team boss of the modern day, does this lack of universal adulation from the British public bother Horner?

“Inevitably, you’re not going to be able to please everybody,” he said. “Things get played out in the media and so on. But I’ve always been the same person.

“I’ve always operated the way I operate. I expect 100 per cent, and I’ll give 100 per cent.

“But sometimes that makes you unpopular with your rivals.

“The best way to become unpopular in this business is to win, and we’ve done a fair amount of that over the last few years.”

Part of the villainy that Horner seems to represent for the British public can often be seen as pantomime. The walk back to his hotel room at F175 took 15 minutes, but on the night of the show, it took nearly an hour as he stopped for selfies and autographs from fans, many in McLaren and Mercedes hats.

The same crowd that was booing him lined the walkway and crowded the hotel reception to meet him. But equally so, with others, there is a genuine abhorration for Horner and the team. How much of that could be down to how his successes are tied in with non-British drivers who have defeated home heroes?

“Of course, there’s an element of that,” Horner said.

“Since David Coulthard, we’ve never had a British driver. We won four times with Sebastian Vettel, who beat Lewis [Hamilton] and Fernando [Alonso]. We’ve done it again with Max, who obviously beat Lewis in 2021, and then Lando Norris and George Russell last year.

“So we’ve never been sort of a home favourite, being an Austrian-owned team, despite being very British-centric in being based in Milton Keynes just up the road from Silverstone.”

Christian Horner: I will always defend anybody wearing a Red Bull shirt

Recently, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has spoken about how he “doesn’t like how Christian Horner rolls” and that there’s “no love lost” between them.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Brown alluded to the sporting rivalries he has with others on the grid and, while not mentioning Horner, said he feels the political game has been taken too far by others.

“There’s always been political games in sport, and I think that’s okay, I think it’s just gotten out of control in a couple of areas with a couple of people,” Brown said.

“I don’t think this is an endemic issue with the sport, but I think there are a few people who take it beyond what I believe is an acceptable amount of politicking, so to speak.”

The rivalry between Red Bull and McLaren is playing out on-track just as much as off it, but Horner has conspicuously never significantly publicly responded to Brown’s barbs (that unforgettable Netflix moment aside!).

Soap opera-esque squabbling may be box-office for many fans, but there’s also a large percentage of fans put off by the salacious. Horner has shown he has a nous for getting in a well-crafted jibe when he wishes, but if it’s a battleground he enjoys, he’s not revealing.

“There have always been rivalries in sports. I’m passionate about this team,” he said.

“I will always defend anybody who is wearing a Red Bull shirt. That’s your job as a team leader.

“Not everybody can agree with you and your opinions all the time.

“But, to be honest, in the world of digital media, so much more is made out of things. There are a lot more keyboard warriors than there used to be when I first came into the sport.

“Honestly, we don’t pay any attention to it whatsoever. We just focus on our job, going racing and doing the best we can.

“Formula 1 is a complicated business, and there are so many aspects to it and to the sport.

“What you see trackside is only 20 per cent of the role, and I think you’ve got to get a good group of people around you. You’ve got to stick to your beliefs, you’ve got to work as a team and stay focused.

“The one thing that unites everybody within the business is the car and the performance of that car and, across all the different departments, how they work in tandem with each other is what dictates the end product.

“So, of course, there’s a political element dealing with the regulators, dealing with the commercial rights holder. There’s always been and always will be.”

After two decades in a sport where to stand still is to go backwards, Horner has somehow remained not only enthused and engaged but at the forefront of Red Bull Racing; a leading figure in the paddock.

It’s a position built from the ground up, and one that looks set to continue for the long term; he’s contracted until 2030, which will see him helm Red Bull beyond its 500th Grand Prix and with their very own engine driving them on.

