Christian Horner pocketed more than $150 million from Red Bull during the F1 2025 season, with much of that coming courtesy of a severance payment.

Horner parted ways with Red Bull midway through last season after two decades of service to the team.

Christian Horner’s $150m Red Bull payout revealed

Initially relieved of administrative duties in the days following the British Grand Prix, Horner formally departed Red Bull in September of last year.

Until that time, he remained a salaried staff member, which saw him pull in $17.83 million through both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technologies.

Horner was a director of a number of Red Bull’s businesses, including Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

However, his income was derived from the racing team and Red Bull Technologies, earning $5.87m and $11.92m respectively.

In addition to his base salary, Horner also received a severance package from both businesses.

That saw him receive $44.33 million from Red Bull Racing, and a further $88.67 million from Red Bull Technologies.

Combined, it makes for a severance payout of $133 million.

When combined with his salary and pension payments, Horner earned $150.85 million from Red Bull in 2025.

Horner’s pedigree has made him a prime candidate for speculation as others within the paddock find themselves under pressure.

For the moment, the 52-year-old remains on F1’s sidelines as he considers his next move.

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He has stated that an equity stake in any team he joins next is a requirement, though he noted in a recent interview with The Times that Ferrari is the one team for which he’d make an exception.

Horner has been mooted as a potential replacement for Fred Vasseur at the Scuderia off the back of that interview, though it’s believed that is a case of coincidental timing given the publication of his comments.

It’s not the first time Horner has been linked with Ferrari, which is understood to have courted him only to have been rebuffed.

The Brit has also been linked with Alpine, and more specifically the 24 percent stake owned by Otro Capital.

Keen to offload that investment, Horner has been linked with one of the parties bidding to acquire the minority holding.

There have also been suggestions that he and Adrian Newey could reunite at Aston Martin, where team figurehead Lawrence Stroll has shown a willingness to offer equity.

PlanetF1.com revealed Newey’s slice is part of a long-term arrangement, while a number of other senior figures also hold a small part of the Silverstone-based operation.

Horner has even been linked with spearheading a 12th team into the sport, with Chinese manufacturer BYD having met with the FIA in Monaco.

However, that is not thought to be an especially serious project given BYD’s position in the EV market and F1’s stated intent of returning to greater combustion power with the next generation of engine regulations.

Horner won eight Drivers’ and seven Constructors’ world championships while in charge of Red Bull, making him one of the most successful F1 team principals in history.

His severance package also makes him one of the best paid in F1, pipping Zak Brown’s 2025 package, which PlanetF1.com revealed was more than $110 million.

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