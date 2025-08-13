Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos says a team ownership role was “the only thing missing” for Christian Horner during his Red Bull tenure.

And he believes the recently ousted team principal will seek to put that right when he returns to F1 in “a few years.”

Christian Horner tipped to secure team ownership role with F1 return

Horner was ‘released’ from his duties at Red Bull last month after more than 20 years in charge, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

The Briton stands as one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history, having led Red Bull to six Constructors’ titles and eight Drivers’ Championships – split evenly between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen – since his appointment in 2005.

Horner, who is effectively serving a period of gardening leave, is widely expected to mount a return to F1 in due course.

It has been speculated that he could potentially seek a similar role to that of long-term rival Toto Wolff, who, as well as acting as team boss of Mercedes, owns a third of the Brackley-based outfit.

Doornbos made three appearances for Red Bull at the end of the 2006 season before becoming an F1 pundit in the Netherlands.

And the Dutchman is convinced that Horner will seek a team-ownership role of some description when the 51-year-old commits to an F1 comeback.

Asked if he expects Horner to return to the paddock, Doornbos told the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com: “Knowing Christian, yes.

“Let’s not forget: he’s very young. He already has twenty years of experience, but he’s still only 51 years old.

“Twenty years of experience as a Formula 1 team boss and CEO of one of the world’s biggest brands, both in the automotive and marketing sectors. His successes speak for themselves.

‘That [shares in a team] was the only thing missing. What Lawrence Stroll [Aston Martin executive chairman] or Toto Wolff has.

“You just want to be a part owner too. There are few teams where you can do that. There’s only Alpine if I go through the list [of existing teams].

“That would be a team that at some point finds itself in trouble and says: ‘We don’t know what to do anymore.’

“Flavio [Briatore, Alpine executive adviser] isn’t going to do it forever.

“Christian [might say]: ‘I like that kind of project, I’ll take it on and I want shares, then we’ll make it a great success again.’

“There are also some bright minds there who have been successful in the past.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ferrari made an approach to Horner earlier this season prior to his Red Bull exit amid doubts surrounding the future of Fred Vasseur.

However, Vasseur signed a new multi-year contract with Ferrari ahead of the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, ending the team’s interest in Horner in the process.

Doornbos says he found it hard to imagine Horner making the move to Ferrari, adding: “In my opinion, Christian is really attached to England.

“You don’t just up and move your whole family to Maranello. Plus, Frederic Vasseur has just signed a contract extension.

“I think we’ll see Christian back in a few years.

“They [Horner and Red Bull] have to come to a [separation] agreement, which will take time, so it’s not going to happen in the short term.”

