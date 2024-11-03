Christian Horner said he does not understand why there was such a delay in the red flag being shown during a pivotal moment of the qualifying session in Brazil.

Lance Stroll’s late crash played a part in both Red Bulls exiting in Q2 but it was the decision of race director Niels Wittich that ultimately decided their fate.

After being rained off on Saturday, F1 returned to Interlagos for a 7:30AM start in order to try and get quali underway while the weather was a little kinder but even with different conditions, it was still a hugely challenging one for the drivers with no less than five red flags throughout the elongated session.

And while Lando Norris took pole, there was fury within the Red Bull camp after a controversial call from the race director sent both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez out in Q2.

With a little under two minutes left in Q2, Stroll crashed at Turn 3 but it took 40 seconds for race director Wittich to signal the red flag, appearing to allow the likes of Norris to set a flying lap before neutralising the event.

That left Verstappen furious and Horner agreed that it made little sense.

“It’s hugely frustrating,” he told Sky F1. “In a session like that, there’s obviously a huge amount going on. I don’t understand why it took so long for the red flag to come up.

“It’s obviously a big accident. Turn 3, one of the most dangerous corners on the circuit. 40 seconds it took to throw the red flag and it’s the second day in a row now that we’ve had very late calls whether it was a VSC yesterday or the red flag today.

“The other red flags were all instantaneous. So look, I mean, very, very harsh, but you know, it is what it is. We’ve got to try and fight back this afternoon.”

That fight back will begin from far down the grid with Verstappen’s gid penalty provisionally pushing him to P16 while Perez qualified 13th.

A small saving grace is that the tight gap between quali and the race has meant some of the drivers who crashed may be unable to even start the race. Alex Albon was the first to state that too much damage was done to his Williams although the team have yet to confirm this is the case.

As for the red flag incident, Horner reiterated that the focus should be on safety, not about letting drivers finish their laps.

“You’ve got to focus on the safety. It’s not about letting cars finish laps or not. As soon as you have an accident like that, should be an immediate red flag, because you’ve got a driver in the wall, one of the most dangerous corners on the circuit, you’ve got cars coming through, and you can’t say ‘oh, well, we’ll just wait for the others to finish their laps.

“It doesn’t work like that.

“Lance Stroll wasn’t trying to get that car going again. It was screwed. It hit the barrier hard. It was in the middle of the track there at Turn 3, that’s a red flag.

“If they’d red flag it immediately, Max would have been 10th. If they’d have flagged it immediately, there’s time for another lap.”

