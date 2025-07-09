Christian Horner has released his first official statement after being sensationally sacked by Red Bull, 20 years on from taking charge of the F1 team.

Red Bull sent shockwaves through the F1 world on Wednesday morning, with Horner’s removal confirmed with immediate effect and replaced by now-former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies, who in turn has been succeeded by Alan Permane at Red Bull’s sister team.

Christian Horner shares first Red Bull statement with a ‘heavy heart’

The shock exit brings an end to an incredibly successful partnership between Horner and Red Bull, the 51-year-old managing the team to six Constructors’ titles, eight Drivers’ Championships, 124 race wins and 287 podiums in total after being appointed in 2005.

Horner was present at Red Bull HQ to deliver an emotional speech to gathered staff, and that emotion was on show once again when taking to social media.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the Team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

With more Red Bull departures in the aftermath, naturally the conversation has turned to what Horner could possibly do next after such a long, storied association with Red Bull.

Alpine, owned by Renault, who supplied Horner’s Red Bull team with title-winning engines from 2010-2013, could be an outfit on the shortlist, especially with Horner having a good relationship with current advisor Flavio Briatore.

Meanwhile, Ferrari could emerge as another possible destination with Fred Vasseur’s future uncertain.

However, it is hard to put a timescale on Horner’s next move given the magnitude of the decision taken by Red Bull, something that Horner said in his leaving speech had come as a “shock”.

Upon confirmation of Horner’s sudden departure, Red Bull released a brief statement via manager director of Red Bull GmbH, Oliver Mintzlaff:

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” the statement read.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments.”

