Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his relief after an internal investigation into allegations made by a fellow employee resulted in an appeal being dismissed.

During the early stages of the F1 2024 Championship, Red Bull were carrying out their on-track duties – continuing their all-conquering ways – against the backdrop of an off-track saga as allegations made against Horner by a female employee regarding his behaviour triggered a Red Bull GmbH investigation. Horner strongly and consistently denied all allegations made against him.

Christian Horner ‘relieved’ as Red Bull dismiss appeal

The situation sparked speculation over the futures of various key figures at Red Bull, with Jos Verstappen – father of their three-time World Champion Max Verstappen – even calling for Horner’s exit, though the investigation would conclude with the case brought against Horner dismissed.

An appeal was subsequently launched, but after a further investigation, that too was dismissed, seemingly bringing an end to this saga.

And Horner, speaking to Sky Sports News, would address that Red Bull verdict, saying he is “relieved”, with his focus very much on what is happening on the track as Formula 1 navigates the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend, Verstappen’s home race.

“Obviously, it’s been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim,” said Horner.

“So, now It’s very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max’s home race and looking forward to these last 10 races.”

Asked if he was disappointed that this situation became as public as it did, Horner added: “It is a private matter. I’m just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track.”

Red Bull Christian Horner investigation timeline

And Red Bull has plenty of work to do after Max Verstappen ended the second hour of practice at Zandvoort P5, following a rain-effected opening session.

Traditionally, that would be nowhere near enough to doubt Verstappen going into qualifying, but the Dutchman alarmingly claimed that his RB20 was “just too slow” on Friday and there is “no clear answer” for how to fix that.

“In FP1, I didn’t really get a lot of running in, but I guess in FP2 you could see a little bit more where you are,” said Verstappen.

“A bit too slow on the short run, a bit too slow on the long run.

“So a bit of work to do. At the moment, there’s no clear answer of how to improve that specifically, but we’ll look into things.

“Just a bit too slow. Simple as that.”

Verstappen takes a Drivers’ Championship lead of 78 points over McLaren’s Lando Norris into the Dutch GP, while McLaren are just 42 points behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings.

