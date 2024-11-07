Carlos Sainz back to Red Bull? Christian Horner answers wild F1 paddock rumour

Christian Horner has confirmed he is not making a late move for Carlos Sainz to join Red Bull next season, amid ongoing reports over the future of Sergio Perez.

Sainz has signed an extended multi-year deal to join Williams from 2025, but with Red Bull team principal Horner having been spotted leaving the Williams motorhome at Interlagos, reports emerged that he was negotiating over a potential release for youngster Franco Colapinto – or even next season’s signing, Sainz.

Christian Horner confirms Carlos Sainz not ‘part of our plans’ at Red Bull in F1 2025

PlanetF1.com understands the talks undertaken by Horner in Brazil would be over a potential move for Colapinto to join the Red Bull ranks next season, with the young Argentine having impressed since he replaced Logan Sargeant after the summer break.

Williams team principal James Vowles joked that the Red Bull boss visited to sample a cup of coffee from the team’s new sponsor, but with Sainz arriving at Williams next season and Alex Albon already under contract, this leaves Colapinto without a race seat for 2025 as it stands.

Having spoken highly of the Argentine’s talent at recent races, Horner has now confirmed former Toro Rosso driver Sainz is not being considered as a Red Bull driver for 2025, given his prior commitment to Williams.

How the F1 grid is shaping up for the years ahead

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

“I mean, there’s always plenty of speculation in the Formula 1 paddock,” Horner said in an interview with talkSPORT when asked if he is looking at Sainz.

“Carlos Sainz is going to be a Williams driver next year. He’s a great driver, had a big win in Mexico recently, and I think he’ll be very good for that team.”

When pressed on whether or not Red Bull are considering making a move for the current Ferrari driver, despite his commitment to join Williams next year, Horner clarified: “No, Carlos is committed to Williams, and he wouldn’t form part of our plans for next year.”

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season having earned four race victories with the Scuderia to date, and following negotiations with the majority of teams on the grid, Williams was his ultimate destination – Vowles having revealed his first conversation with Sainz and his camp came even before it was announced Lewis Hamilton would be making the move across to Ferrari.

Sainz said to Sky F1: “Williams is the one that has invested in me, that have backed me up from the beginning, the ones that came to me a full year ago, and that actually makes me super excited.

“I said, ‘I want to give to these guys what they’ve given to me, give back to them this trust and this belief in me’, and it actually gives me good strength – and I cannot wait to go there and together with them, build something good.”

Read next: F1 drivers call out FIA treatment in firm open letter issued by the GPDA