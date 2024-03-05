After Toto Wolff’s assertion that Max Verstappen was in a “different galaxy” in Bahrain, Christian Horner does not quite see it that way.

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix by over 20 seconds from team-mate Sergio Perez at the weekend, with Red Bull having flown out of the gate and confirmed their status as hot favourites to retain their titles in 2024.

Christian Horner responds to Toto Wolff’s ‘different galaxy’ assessment

When asked about Verstappen and Red Bull’s pace compared to Mercedes, Silver Arrows team principal Wolff said the reigning World Champion was driving in a “different galaxy” compared to the rest of the field over the weekend.

This would not augur itself well for anyone looking for a title challenge in the 2024 season, with Red Bull very much having hit the ground running again this season.

But when asked about the subject, Horner was not going to be drawn on it – saying Red Bull “executed a perfect race”, but that does not mean it will be the case all year.

“I’ve been in this business too long to draw too many conclusions from a single race,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com after the race on Saturday when presented with Wolff’s ‘different galaxy’ assessment.

“It’s a fantastic start, we’ll enjoy this moment, a maximum point score, but it’s a long season.

“Many different venues, different challenges, different conditions, and what we saw in the testing is things that are closer now.

“We got it right this weekend, we took the right tyres into the race, we executed a perfect race with both cars, and we got a great finish. But I think that it will converge.”

While the majority of the questions given to the Red Bull team principal surrounded the closure of the investigation into him at Red Bull GmbH and his refusal to comment on an email leak which claimed to have evidence purporting to the investigation, Horner was keen to focus on what was happening on track at the weekend.

On that topic, he feels the field will close up this season, he still feels the field is likely to close up behind Red Bull this year, and predicts “a lot more challenging” season ahead.

“It’s what we’re here to do. It’s why we’re all here, is to go racing,” Horner said.

“And I’m sorry that it wasn’t a more entertaining race for you today, but that is the result of the team doing its job and producing an incredible car.

“Now, we have a sample of one race. I have the feeling that the field is going to concertina this year, so I don’t think you can take anything for granted out of this one race on a specific surface, specific conditions, and I have a feeling that this season will be a lot more challenging on track than last season.

“But, it’s the best possible start and our minds are already thinking about five days’ time in Jeddah.”

