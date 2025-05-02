McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown got creative with his water bottle during FP1 in a cheeky dig aimed at rivals Red Bull.

The ‘tire water’ message written on his bottle served as a nod to last year’s concerns – apparently lodged by Red Bull – that McLaren were among the teams using water to cool their tyres, and Red Bull principal Christian Horner extended an “energising” offer to Brown in response.

Zak Brown ‘tire water’ quip: Does he need a Red Bull?

It was during the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix race weekend that an Auto Motor und Sport report emerged claiming Red Bull were accusing McLaren of adding a small amount of water into its tyres in order to help with cooling, the two teams in battle over the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles.

A subsequent Motorsport.com report stated that FIA investigations found no evidence of such practices.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen went on to win the Drivers’ Championship, this fourth on the trot, but McLaren ended Red Bull’s reign as Constructors’ Champions, claiming their first title since 1998. The two teams remain rivals for the silverware in F1 2025, and as Round 6 in Miami got underway, Brown made a creative reference to last year’s tyre talk.

Sat on the pit wall during the sole practice session – with the F1 Sprint format returning in Miami – Brown could be seen drinking from a bottle carrying a label of ‘tire water’.

Brown is no stranger to poking the bear when it comes to Red Bull, and following the session, Sky F1 alerted Horner to that message on Brown’s water bottle.

Horner quipped back that Red Bull – as the energy drinks giant that they are – can help with “energising” Brown.

After initial laughter to seeing the ‘tire water’ bottle, Horner said: “We’ll send him a Red Bull down if he needs some energising.”

McLaren arrive at the Miami Grand Prix one and two in the Drivers’ standings, Piastri in top spot and 10 points ahead of team-mate Lando Norris, while Verstappen sits P3, 12 points off Piastri.

McLaren’s lead in the Constructors’ Championship is more substantial, their buffer over P2 team Mercedes 77 points.

