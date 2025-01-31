Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said Johnny Herbert’s departure from his role as a rotating FIA steward is “absolutely the right decision”, and that it had “absolutely nothing to do” with Max Verstappen.

Herbert has departed his role with the FIA after the governing body declared his work as a media pundit “incompatible” with that of a steward, with the former Formula 1 driver having since taken on a role with Lola as driver ambassador.

Herbert had been open in his criticism of Verstappen’s driving at times in his media work last season, though making his admiration clear of the Red Bull driver, he said his moves against Lando Norris in Mexico City in particular showed a “horrible mindset” in defence.

The four-time World Champion responded by saying Herbert made “pretty extreme accusations” about his driving in Mexico, and father Jos had called on the FIA to look at stewarding to make sure there was “no appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Herbert long maintained that his opinions in punditry had no bearing on his work as a steward, but he and the FIA agreed mutually that he would not continue in the role this season.

Horner was asked about that public airing of views between Herbert and Verstappen last season and assured this was a decision taken based on the “totally inappropriate” role of having a steward also conducting media work.

“Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max. But it’s absolutely the right decision,” Horner told Sky Sports News while on the red carpet at the Autosport Awards.

“You cannot have stewards working in the media.

“You don’t have it in the Premiership, you don’t have it in any other form of professional sport.

“It’s totally inappropriate. You’re either on the sporting regulatory side or you’re on the media side.

“You can’t have a foot in both camps.”

Herbert issued a brief statement in the wake of his departure from the FIA, writing on Instagram: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity of being an FIA Driver Steward and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role I have been involved in over the years.

“It is a difficult job and there are tough decisions that have to be made.

“As Stewards, we have and will continue to treat both drivers and team personnel with the utmost respect and remain impartial at all times during all F1 Grand Prix weekends.

“Finally, I’m very grateful to the President and everyone at the FIA for the opportunities I have been given.”

