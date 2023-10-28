Christian Horner’s response to Lewis Hamilton’s ‘unsupported’ Sergio Perez claims

Christian Horner has responded to Lewis Hamilton’s comments about Sergio Perez not having Red Bull’s support, saying it is “very nice” to have “so much care and attention” for his driver.

Perez has been the subject of many a rumour this season, the bulk of them not making for happy reading.

Said to be on the verge of being dropped by Red Bull or facing an ultimatum of P2 or out, the latest claims he’s about to announce his retirement.

Lewis Hamilton blamed Red Bull for not supporting Sergio Perez

In a case of jump before he’s pushed, the Mexican driver was rumoured to be announcing before his home race is over that this season will be his last on the Formula 1 grid.

Perez and Red Bull have both denied the rumours, all of them, and many times.

But with Formula 1 racing in Mexico this weekend, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts about the 33-year-old and his ongoing struggles.

He replied: “I don’t think his team has been really massively supportive of him.

“I wouldn’t say the team because there are a lot of people within a team but one particular spokesperson has not been really great in helping psychologically.

“If I heard Toto talking negatively about me on the weekends it would be really quite tough. So it’s a difficult environment for him but I think he’s dealt with it to the best of his ability.”

Horner wasn’t impressed with the Mercedes driver chipping in, especially after the Mercedes driver’s recent claims Verstappen has never had a strong teammate.

“It’s very nice that Lewis has so much care and attention [for Perez] when he was questioning the validity of Max’s teammate only a few weeks ago,” he told F1.com.

“But look, there’s always rumours that are circulating in this paddock, especially when there’s very little to write about.

“[Sergio] has a great relationship with the team, a strong relationship with his teammate, and we want to see him finish second in the championship, which is something we’ve never achieved before – to have a one-two.”

As for the rumour that Perez will announce his retirement before the end of this weekend, Horner simply said: “There’s absolutely no plan of any retirement!”

Perez and Hamilton are racing for second place in the Drivers’ Championship with the Mexican driver 39 points ahead of the Mercedes man with four Grands Prix and one Sprint remaining.

