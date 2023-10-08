Christian Horner won’t put another “alpha” driver in the Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen as he believes that would “tear the team apart”.

Red Bull’s driver conversation has been one of the hot topics this season as Sergio Perez has struggled to keep pace with Verstappen.

While the Dutchman has romped from one win to another, standing on the top step of the podium in 13 of 16 grands prix, Perez has just two race wins to his name and, at best, will finish this season a distant P2 to his team-mate in the Drivers’ standings.

Christian Horner talks ‘balance’ in Red Bull’s line-up

Perez’s stuttered season has Formula 1 debating who should be the car alongside Verstappen with Daniel Ricciardo, returning to the AlphaTauri line-up full-time next season, said to be next in line while super substitute Liam Lawson has been tipped to step straight up into Perez’s seat.

But whoever gets the job after Perez, Lando Norris also linked to the race seat, they need to understand that at Red Bull they want someone to “balance” the line, not someone who wants to challenge Verstappen for the “alpha” position.

Asked if he would ever consider the likes of Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso as his second driver, Horner told Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle: “If you put too extreme alphas in a team it’ll tear the team apart.

“So you always want to achieve I think the right balance. That’s one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned.”

With that in mind it’s no wonder Red Bull are standing by Perez, adamant the Mexican driver will continue as Verstappen’s team-mate next season.

Not only is the 33-year-old a proven race winner, he’s holding down second in the championship with Helmut Marko having previously said that’s the goal he needs to achieve to retain his seat.

Horner insists Red Bull will give Perez all the support needed to achieve that.

“He can do it, he can finish second in the championship. He’ll have all the support from us in order to do that,” he said.

“I think if Checo just focuses on being the best that he can be, rather than trying too hard to beat Max, I think his results will naturally come.”

