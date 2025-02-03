Christian Horner has left the door open for the “very talented” Yuki Tsunoda to race for Red Bull when the team principal was quizzed about back-up drivers for the F1 2025 season.

A month ago, Tsunoda was disappointed when he learned that Liam Lawson would be the junior driver replacing Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate.

Red Bull offer a glimmer of hope to Yuki Tsunoda

Although Lawson had just 11 Grands Prix starts under his belt compared to the vastly more experienced Tsunoda with his 87 starts, Red Bull felt that while they showed similar pace, it was the New Zealander who had more scope for growth.

Tsunoda defiantly told Autosport that he would prove Red Bull wrong this season, his fifth campaign with the team’s junior outfit.

“I just have to give them fewer excuses or reasons why they didn’t put me in that seat,” he said. “I will focus on what I can control and accept everything else. I’m sure I can do a better job than they think I can do.

“In 2024, even though I did well, I felt that I didn’t get the credit that other drivers were probably given. But that’s the way it was. I’ll just have to keep going strong on the track and prove them wrong.”

But while Tsunoda has missed out for now, that doesn’t mean he won’t be in the RB21 before the season is over as Red Bull have shown in the past that they’re willing to swing the axe if needed. It is, however, more prevalent at the junior squad.

Horner was asked at the recent Autosport Awards in London if Tsunoda would be a ‘viable back-up’ should Lawson fail to shine.

He replied to F1 Oversteer: “Yuki is in the pool, [but] our priority is on our race drivers.

“Yuki is a very talented driver and we’ll be keeping a close eye on him, and Isack Hadjar as well.”

It wasn’t the first time that Horner has given Tsunoda a glimmer of hope.

Speaking to The Race last month in the wake of the announcement that Tsunoda had been passed over in favour of Lawson, Horner said: “I think he’s very determined, he knows that things change very quickly.

“Who would’ve thought nine months ago we’d be sitting here talking about Liam Lawson being our driver for 2025?

“Things change quickly in this industry and he’s aware of that and knows that he needs to be the one demonstrating that he’s the one knocking on the door.”

However, in that same interview the Red Bull team principal conceded that if Tsunoda wasn’t able to force his way into Red Bull, the F1 2025 season would be his last with the organisation.

“We’re acutely aware that if we’re not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] – does it make sense [to keep him]?” Horner said.

“You can’t have a driver in the support team for five years. You can’t always be the bridesmaid. You’ve either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”

Tsunoda has been linked to Aston Martin, who will be powered by Honda in 2026.

