Christian Horner roasts Ted Kravitz after Max Verstappen misinformation

Christian Horner couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Ted Kravitz’s expense during the United States GP weekend.

Never one to shy away from being able to stir the pot a little, Christian Horner poked fun at the Sky F1 broadcaster’s expense over the course of the weekend at the Circuit of The Americas.

Kravitz, as Sky F1’s pitlane reporter, had suggested that Max Verstappen was suffering from an electrical issue during the Sprint Shootout on Saturday afternoon, with Horner being questioned on Kravitz’s suggestion during Sky’s coverage.

Simon Lazenby labels Christian Horner jibe ‘unfair’

With Horner asked about a potential issue on Verstappen’s car, the Red Bull team boss joked: “Ted’s always talking… usually not out of his mouth!”

Presenter Simon Lazenby, jumping to Kravitz’s defence, jumped in to say the comment was “unfair”, with Horner immediately answering with more diplomacy.

“There are always things electrically you can tidy up,” he said.

“There’s some driveability stuff that Max wants us to tune before the race. [There was no issue] from a reliability point of view.”

It’s not the first time Kravitz and Sky F1 have wound Red Bull up the wrong way. This time last year, Kravitz incurred the wrath of Verstappen and Red Bull after he said that Lewis Hamilton had ‘been robbed’ of an eighth world title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It led to Red Bull withdrawing media privileges from Sky for the Mexico City Grand Prix, with none of the key players agreeing to interviews with the broadcaster.

“If you keep disrespecting me I am not tolerating it any more and that is why I decided to stop answering,” Verstappen said at the time.

Horner agreed with his driver, saying: “There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race.

“Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team. It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker. Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced.”

