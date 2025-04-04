Christian Horner has denied a suggestion that Yuki Tsunoda’s engine was turned up after he finished just a tenth down on Max Verstappen in FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull orchestrated a driver swap ahead of the Suzuka race, demoting Liam Lawson to Racing Bulls amidst his early season struggles while putting Tsunoda in the RB21.

Christian Horner’s first thoughts on Yuki Tsunoda’s FP1

It’s a case of so far, so good.

Although Friday’s practice was his first on-track laps in the Red Bull F1 car, he not only put the RB21 inside the top ten, something Lawson wasn’t able to do, but he was only a tenth down on Verstappen.

The reigning World Champion clocked a 1:29.065 on the soft tyres, with Tsunoda just 0.107s down.

More on Red Bull’s early-season driver swap

👉The big Red Bull question that will be answered after Lawson/Tsunoda swap

👉Explained: Why Red Bull swapped Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda

But when former W Series racer Naomi Schiff questioned whether maybe Tsunoda had his “engine turned up”, the was quickly quashed by Horner.

“They were both identical engine mode,” he told Sky F1. “I think that’s a positive start for Yuki, he knows the circuit very well here. His feedback is very clear, very concise in the car.

“So you know, it’s just the start of his journey with the team and plenty to get into.”

The Red Bull team principal was also impressed with Tsunoda’s calm and precise feedback, something he was often called out for in his early years on the grid with Red Bull’s junior team.

“That’s what he needs to do and needs to live out,” he said. “He’s now in his fifth season in Formula One, so he’s got quite a lot of experience now behind him.

“He certainly made in a high pressured situation a positive start, and he just needs to build on that now through the rest of the weekend.

“He brings experience. And I think you know that knowledge is very useful. This season is all going to be about a development race, and that’s why that we took the decision early.

“I think Liam would have got there, but it might have taken five, six, seven races, or half a season, we don’t have that amount of time. So, you know, after discussing it internally, we decided, ‘right, we’ve got to rip the plaster off now and get on with it’. And that’s, that’s what we chose to do.

“And Yuki has jumped in and done a good job initially.”

He did, however, hint that the new pairing could be on very different setups for the weekend with Tsunoda’s potentially slower but more settled.

“I think we have to provide a different setup,” he said of the second car. “Max’s ability to extract lap time from the car is unique. And I think that we haven’t seen another driver able to do that in the way that the Max is able to.

“And so therefore, I think you need to give almost a calmer car to whoever is the partner driver, to give a more settled and predictable feel. That’s not necessarily the quickest car, but it is definitely a more confidence inspiring car for whichever driver.”

Read next: Horner addresses Lawson demotion in ‘cruel to be kind’ verdict