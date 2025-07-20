McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was not caught off guard by Red Bull’s decision to sack Christian Horner.

While the sudden nature of the development was not something Brown necessarily expected, the end “result” of Horner being shown the door by Red Bull with immediate effect did not surprise him, Brown hinting that the off-track “drama” at Red Bull had perhaps been “getting worse” and prompted the trigger to be pulled.

Did Christian Horner ‘drama’ become too much for Red Bull?

Following the British Grand Prix, Red Bull announced out of the blue that Horner had been released with immediate effect after 20+ years at the helm of Red Bull Racing.

It has been a turbulent year-and-a-half for Horner, who was twice cleared by Red Bull following allegations from a female employee regarding his behaviour, the saga causing Jos Verstappen – father of Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen – to call for Horner’s exit as he warned that the team would “explode” otherwise.

Horner remained in his position, boosted by support from the Thai side of Red Bull’s ownership, but the team’s dominant ways faded over the last year – leaving them P4 in the F1 2025 Constructors’ standings after 12 rounds – leaving question marks over whether it was a combination of these factors which sealed Horner’s fate, Red Bull yet to explain the decision.

Brown was never shy to lob verbal grenades into the Red Bull and Horner camps, and asked by TSN if Horner’s sacking caught him by surprise, Brown replied: “Maybe the timing, but not the result.

“There’s been a lot of drama there the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem like that drama has been calming down, maybe even been getting worse.

“So, I’m not surprised, anytime in the middle of the season.”

Laurent Mekies was swiftly announced as the new Red Bull Racing CEO, as the re-build mission begins post-Horner.

Red Bull’s Constructors’ title hopes seem over for the year, the gap to runaway leaders McLaren 288 points, but Brown is not yet counting Verstappen out of the Drivers’ title race, despite the Dutchman having fallen 69 points behind Oscar Piastri, who leads the Championship by eight points from McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

“But, we’re head down on our Championship,” Brown continued. “They’ve got Max still knocking on the door, so we’ve got to pay attention to that.

“But, tremendous amount of success they had.”

Horner had been linked with Alpine and Ferrari ahead of his Red Bull departure – rumours which he shut down – but his dismissal has sparked the rumour mill back into action.

“I think given his age and his history in motor racing, I’d be surprised if he didn’t show up somewhere in motor racing,” Brown stated on Horner.

“But I don’t know his other interests, whether he wants to go run a football team or what have you. We’ll see.”

Some reports have suggested Horner’s sacking was a final throw of the dice from Red Bull to keep Verstappen at the team, amid rumours that he could trigger an exit clause in his contract in order to join Mercedes.

It is believed Verstappen could activate that clause if he is outside the top four in the Championship going into the summer break after the Hungarian Grand Prix, but with Verstappen 46 points ahead of P5 driver Charles Leclerc – with a maximum of 58 up for grabs before the summer shutdown – Red Bull are in a strong position.

Asked if he is following the Verstappen speculation as closely as others are, Brown replied: “Yeah. But couldn’t be happier with Oscar and Lando.

“So, sure to be the interested spectator. I’m very happy with my driver line-up. So, I don’t want to spend any time on other than what pops up on my phone.”

