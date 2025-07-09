After months and months of speculation about his Red Bull future, Christian Horner has been fired amidst rumours Red Bull could lose Max Verstappen to Mercedes given their position in the championships.

Despite leading Red Bull to eight Drivers’ Championship titles, there have been rumours about Horner for the last 18 months.

Christian Horner has been axed by Red Bull

Horner joined Red Bull in 2005, becoming the sport’s youngest team principal at the team.

He led the team to four successive championship doubles titles as Sebastian Vettel won from 2010 to 2013, the team also winning the team’s trophy.

After a disappointing run as Honda’s engine failed to match its Mercedes counterpart in the new V6 era, the team returned to the top step of the podium in 2021 as Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a wheel-to-wheel tussle for the crown.

He went onto win four on the trot, but even in 2024, when he won his most recent title, Red Bull’s sharp end has been blunted – on and off the track.

Blighted by off-track issues as Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a staff member, but cleared of wrongdoing in an internal investigation, the team principal’s difficulties had only just begun.

That it coincided with the team’s fall from P1 to P4 in the championship has meant the end for Horner.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments.”

More to follow…

Read next: Revealed: Four drivers who could replace Max Verstappen