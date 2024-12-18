Christian Horner sends Sergio Perez message after Red Bull exit confirmed

Christian Horner has passed on a message of thanks to Sergio Perez for his time as a Red Bull driver, after his exit was confirmed.

Perez has announced he made the decision to step back from the team next season, after largely struggling to match up with Max Verstappen over the course of the 2024 campaign.

Perez had been rewarded for a largely strong start to the 2024 season with a two-year contract extension at Red Bull, but has now opted to move away from Formula 1 after facing increased pressure and scrutiny over his place at the team.

Verstappen earned almost treble the Mexican’s points tally on the way to his fourth consecutive World Championship in 2024, in a significant drop-off after Perez finished second in the 2023 Drivers’ standings.

Red Bull team principal Horner said conversations would take place over the future of the team in the days after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he thanked an “extraordinary team player” in Perez for the contribution he has given to Red Bull in his stint there.

“I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons,” Horner said.

“From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two Constructors’ titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the Drivers’ championship.

“His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”

For Perez himself, he issued a statement of his own as he confirmed he would be leaving the Red Bull fold at the end of the season, thanking those who helped him along the way.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team,” he said.

“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.

“A big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.

“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success.

“A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember…Never give up.”

