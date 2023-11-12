Christian Horner issues clear response to Sergio Perez conspiracy theory

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been forced to clarify his use of the word “intention” when asked about Sergio Perez’s future with the team.

There is such clamour and desire from some sections of the F1 community to see Perez shown the door at the end of the year that every single word out of Horner’s mouth on the matter is being intensely scrutinised.

After the Mexican Grand Prix, Horner said it was Red Bull’s “intention” to retain Perez for the F1 2024 season and that was interpreted as a final decision had not yet been made.

Christian Horner gives update on Sergio Perez future

But, Horner has made his stance very clear on what the future holds for Sergio Perez as part of the Red Bull driver line-up when he was asked about exactly what he meant by that particular phrasing.

“I am absolutely confident and clear that Checo will be our driver next year,” Horner told the media in Brazil, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“Now, if he was injured or something like that, there are circumstances beyond our control. But the clear plan and therefore the clear intention is that he will continue.

“We’re planning to continue. We have announced the AlphaTauri drivers, we have our Red Bull Racing drivers. That is how we intend to go racing in 2024.”

Sky F1’s Martin Brundle has also been doing some snooping around the paddock to get the latest on Perez and his information on the subject is also very clear.

“I’ll stand by what I’ve said in the last couple of races,” Brundle said.

“I believe Red Bull absolutely want to keep running Sergio Perez next year. They’ll do everything to make that happen.

“I’ve been categorically told by people who know that it’s not about finishing second in the championship, whether it’s an absolutely defining moment for Sergio Perez.

“But right now, Perez has a Red Bull seat next year. No doubt about it.”

Even if there was a P2 ultimatum in existence for Perez at Red Bull, he is very close to securing Red Bull’s first-ever 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship.

With just two rounds remaining, he is 32 points clear of nearest rival Lewis Hamilton.

