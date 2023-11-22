Christian Horner reveals shock Lewis Hamilton talks to partner Max Verstappen

Christian Horner has made the stunning revelation that Lewis Hamilton has held talks with Red Bull several times, including as recent as this year before signing a new contract with Mercedes.

Hamilton signed a new deal in August to stay at the Silver Arrows for at least the next two seasons, but Red Bull boss Horner has made the sensational claim that the seven-time World Champion really assessed his options elsewhere before committing to Mercedes.

According to Horner, that included Hamilton’s representatives reaching out to Red Bull to discuss what would have a blockbuster partnership with arch title rival Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton spoke to both Red Bull and Ferrari

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Horner said: “We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining.

“They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.

“But I can’t see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn’t be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have.”

Horner also mentioned there were also “serious” talks between Hamilton and Ferrari this year, too, even suggesting that conversations were still talking place as late as May.

He added: “He met John Elkann (Ferrari chairman), too. I think there were serious talks.

“It was around Monaco (in May). There were definitely conversations, perhaps with Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann.”

Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen team-mate claim

Earlier in the year, Lewis Hamilton made a point of mentioning what he felt to be a weak line-up of Red Bull drivers that Max Verstappen has had to beat over the years, perhaps he thought he could be the one to properly take the fight to him…

He told Sky F1: “I’m no more impressed than when Michael [Schumacher] was leading, when Sebastian [Vettel] was leading when Kimi [Raikkonen] was driving, when Fernando was winning – it’s just the same.

“I think the [Red Bull] team as a whole is one of the strongest, they’re firing on all cylinders right now.

“The car is incredible, the drivers are doing an amazing job, very consistent, the pit crew is doing a great job, the mechanics are doing a good job, strategy is doing a good job – on point, you can’t fault them.

“In my personal opinion, all my team-mates have been stronger than the team-mates Max has had: Jenson, Fernando, George, Valtteri, Nico.

“I’ve had so many. These guys have all been very, very strong, very consistent – and Max has not raced against anyone like that.”

This latest bombshell from Horner is sure to dominate the agenda on the final media day of the season in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

