Christian Horner addresses Ferrari and Alpine rumours with Red Bull declaration

Christian Horner has reiterated that he’s ‘not going anywhere’ amid unfounded speculation that he could leave for Ferrari or Alpine.

Horner has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent weeks, ranging from him being fired by Red Bull to a sensational switch to Ferrari or Alpine.

Christian Horner: I’m not going anywhere

Ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Horner was the topic of many headlines which suggested that Red Bull GmbH could be considering firing Horner from his job as Red Bull Racing team boss if the team’s upgrade package failed to deliver.

Even before the weekend, the speculation was understood by PlanetF1.com to be without any basis in fact and, days later, Red Bull won the race following a stellar drive from Max Verstappen.

Since then, Horner has found himself as the focus of further speculation which has suggested that he could join Alpine to succeed Oli Oakes following the British businessman’s resignation after the Miami Grand Prix.

There appeared to be some logic to this, given his friendship with Alpine’s current executive advisor Flavio Briatore, as well as taking on the project of restoring the Enstone-based team’s competitiveness powered by a Mercedes engine in F1 2026, while the rumours suggested he could be tempted by an ownership stake in Alpine – something that he doesn’t have at Red Bull.

Added to that, Horner has also been linked with a sensational switch to Ferrari to replace Fred Vasseur, with the French executive’s position reported by Italian media to have come under scrutiny as the Scuderia’s difficult 2025 season unfolds.

Speaking on Sky F1 after the first practice session in Montreal, Horner made his position clear as he was asked about whether he had met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently.

“There are so many rumours, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’m fully committed to Red Bull. We’ve got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We’re on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026 which has been a massive project and undertaking.

“Of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari.”

“But no, I’m not going anywhere, not even to Alpine!

“Speculation is rife, always in this paddock, but I’ve been here, what, 21 years? I don’t have any intention of being anywhere.”

Horner’s comments come after he recently spoke to PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview, in which he spoke about the same topic.

“Obviously, over the years, I’ve had different approaches, and it’s always flattering to be associated with any other team as they’re all great teams,” he said.

“But my heart and soul are in this team. I’ve invested a big part of my life in it, and I feel a responsibility to the people.

“It’s a group of 2000 people, and I’m really excited about what the future holds in terms of building our own engine. That’s very much the next chapter for us, having it all under one roof. You know, how many people have done that?

“So that’s a massive challenge but a great opportunity and something, as an organisation, we’re very excited about.

“The people are what makes a team, and that’s who I feel a tremendous attachment to. Both in the team, obviously, and the shareholders that have supported, the sponsors and partners – we now have 58 partners that I’ve been responsible for bringing into the team, and we have a great relationship with so many of those partners. It feels a significant part of my life.”

