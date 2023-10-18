Christian Horner hits back at speculation of Helmut Marko feud

Christian Horner has denied he is looking to oust Helmut Marko from Red Bull, saying he would not be where he is today without the Austrian.

Reports emerged over the weekend from Brazil that Horner was part of an attempted coup to oust the 80-year-old with a meeting scheduled this week.

However, both Marko and Horner have now denied any such meeting will take place with the Red Bull Racing CEO insisting he is not at odds with his colleague.

Christian Horner insists there is no Helmut Marko feud

With Marko not painting himself in glory of late, it was speculated by Brazilian outlet Globo that a meeting was to be held with Red Bull higher-ups regarding the future of Marko who has been with the team since its inception.

However, another man who has been part of the team since its inception has insisted he has no ill will against his long-time colleague.

“My relationship with Helmut goes back to 1996, when I first bought the trailer from him to compete in the Formula 3000 championship,” Horner told the Mirror.

“I then competed against his team and then, when he was responsible for the junior drivers at Red Bull, I contracted those drivers from him in Formula 3000 and won the championship. As a result of that, he recommended me and provided me with the opportunity, in front of Dietrich Mateschitz [the Red Bull founder who died last October].

“Without Helmut, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today. Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity. We’ve always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship. Of course, there are things that we disagree on now and again, but I think that’s healthy.

“We speak very regularly about all aspects. For Helmut, it’s slightly different to how it used to be since the passing of his friend and colleague Dietrich, but he still has a very valuable role that he plays within the team and there is absolutely no intent or desire from me, or anyone within the team, to see that change.

“For as long as he wants to continue – he’s still a very spritely 80-year-old – I don’t see any change in the way that we work. Roles evolve and the business has evolved so much since we first came into the sport. Operationally, I run this on a day-to-day basis.

“For any significant decisions, of course, we confer, whether it be drivers or strategic calls. It’s a partnership that has worked for many, many years. Everybody has their role and function to play.”

Earlier Marko also denied any falling out, suggesting he was happy to disappoint “the doomsayers.”

Speaking to OE24, the 80-year-old said: “Contrary to many assumptions I have to disappoint the, as they say, doomsayers.

“There is no summit this week. I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”

