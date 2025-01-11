Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued a statement ahead of the final season of the team’s technical partnership with Honda in F1 2025.

Red Bull have enjoyed enormous success with Honda since the pair joined forces ahead of the 2019 season, with Max Verstappen winning four consecutive World Championships since 2021.

Christian Horner issues statement ahead of final Red Bull-Honda season

Honda officially withdrew from F1 at the end of that season, but have continued to provide technical assistance to Red Bull over the last three years.

In May 2023, Honda announced that it will enter a works partnership with the Aston Martin team in time for the sport’s major regulation changes – featuring sweeping alterations to the engine and chassis – in F1 2026.

It came just months after Red Bull announced that US giants Ford would work in conjunction with the team’s in-house Powertrains division on a 2026 engine, bringing an end to their relationship with Honda.

Ahead of the final season of the Red Bull-Honda alliance, the official X account of Honda Racing Global released a clip of Horner issuing a statement.

In the video, Horner cited the 2023 campaign – in which the RB19 car piloted by Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed 21 wins from 22 races in the most dominant season ever produced by an F1 team – as a high point of Red Bull’s relationship with Honda.

He said: “2025 marks the final year of the Honda-Red Bull partnership in Formula 1.

“Seven years ago, when we announced our switch from [our] former supplier to Honda power units, some people cast doubts on our decision.

“However, over the years we’ve been proven with many historic records – such as the 21 wins out of 22 races in 2023 – that it was absolutely the right call.

“For the final season, both Red Bull and HRC will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to win.

“Until then, we continue working hard together to win every race and secure more championships.”

Honda’s switch to Aston Martin will see the Japanese manufacturer reunite with F1 design guru Adrian Newey, who announced his departure from Red Bull in May last year.

Newey, the most decorated individual in F1 history with more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles to his name, will join Aston Martin in the newly created role of managing technical partner in March, as well as becoming an Aston Martin shareholder.

Newey is expected to play an instrumental role in Aston Martin’s preparations for the F1 2026 rules, having masterminded Red Bull’s success under the current ground-effect formula.

On Friday, Aston Martin announced a major reshuffle with Andy Cowell, the former Mercedes engine boss, appointed as new team principal.

Cowell will combine his new role with his existing duties as Group CEO, with his predecessor Mike Krack becoming chief trackside officer from F1 2025.

It comes after a disappointing F1 2024 season for Aston Martin, who finished a distant fifth – 374 points adrift of fourth-placed Mercedes – in the Constructors’ standings.

