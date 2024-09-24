Christian Horner ‘always stirring s**t up’ in response to George Russell interest

Toto Wolff said Christian Horner is “always stirring s**t up” after the Red Bull boss suggested they were interested in hiring Mercedes driver George Russell for the F1 2026 season.

After a year of flirting with Max Verstappen, Wolff got a taste of his own medicine in Singapore when Horner suggested they may go after Russell, who is contracted until the end of F1 2025, but the Mercedes boss reckons it is an act.

Toto Wolff dismisses Christian Horner’s George Russell interest

The Wolff/Horner dynamic has been at the centre of title battles for a decade now and although the two have not locked horns as fiercely since 2021, there has been plenty of sniping from the sidelines.

Horner has kept uncharacteristically quiet so far this year as Wolff attempted to woo Red Bull’s prized asset Verstappen to Mercedes but Horner did try his own game by suggesting Russell may be an option for them.

“We just want to take time to consider what those options look like for the future – and we’re not afraid to go out of the pool,” Horner told Sky F1.

“George Russell is out of contract at the end of the next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.

“There are other drivers – talented drivers – that could well be out of contract as well.”

But Wolff was not taking the bait on this occasion, suggesting after Singapore that Horner is playing a game.

“Christian is always trying to stir the s**t up,” he said with a smile before being reminded he could be punished by the FIA for swearing.

“It’s part of the game, George is a Mercedes driver and has been forever and hopefully will be forever.”

Both Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s deals runs until the end of F1 2025 with Wolff seemingly not willing to let the possibility of signing Verstappen fade.

Speaking at the announcement of Antonelli’s promotion at Monza, Wolff said that he will be honest with his drivers if he does make a move for the Dutchman.

“What I have to share in dealing with them, it’s just very straightforward and transparent,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“I’ve always said it, I got caught out by the Lewis [Hamilton] situation, but I’ve not entertained any discussions with any drivers when giving it all from the team to make it a success.

“This is why all of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. That’s what I also said. There’s no discussion, there’s no second thoughts about what we’re doing in 2026 because now it’s about 2024 and 2025.

“If flirting outside happens, then they will know it at the same time when we have those discussions. I’ve always been that open.”

