Christian Horner strikes back with ‘rather a terrier than a wolf’

Christian Horner brushed aside Toto Wolff’s “yappy little terrier” criticism, saying he’d take that over a wolf as terriers are not “afraid of having a good at the bigger dogs”.

George Russell and Max Verstappen dominated Thursday’s media day in Abu Dhabi as the two didn’t pull their punches as their feud from Qatar carried over into the season finale.

Christian Horner: They’re not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs

Verstappen doubled down on his claim that Russell was “lying” to the stewards to get him penalised in qualifying while the Mercedes driver said the Dutchman threatened to put his “f***ing head in the wall”.

Their team bosses got involved in the spat with Horner labelling Russell “hysterical” during the Qatar stewards’ hearing, prompting Wolff to get involved on Thursday.

He stepped into Russell’s briefing and told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “Why does he [Christian] feel entitled to comment about my driver? How does that come?”

“Yapping little terrier.

“Thinking about it, spending 90 seconds to think about it… always something to say.”

His comment was water off a terrier’s back for Horner.

Christian Horner v Toto Wolff history

“I love terriers, I think they are great dogs,” he said during Friday’s FIA press conference. “I had four of them and a couple of Airedales, which is the king of the terriers.

“I had a couple of West Highland terriers called Bernie and Flavio. And the good thing about a terrier is they’re tremendously loyal. Bernie, he was an aggressive little dog, he’d go for anybody. Flavio, he was a bit more chilled and he probably ate a bit too much as well.

“But I think to be called a terrier is that such a bad thing? They’re not afraid of having a go at the bigger dogs.

“You know, rather be a terrier than a wolf.”

As for whether he is worried that Verstappen and Russell’s feud could spill over onto the track this weekend, Horner said: “No, not at all.

“Max, he’s a very straight shooter. He just tells you exactly how he sees it. He tells the truth exactly, what he feels.

“Obviously he had a large amount of frustration last weekend. The way things played out in a scenario that we haven’t seen before and subsequent grid penalty. He turned out into motivation and made a lightning start, led the race into the first corner, and won te Grand Prix, which is the best possible response.

“Now, obviously, a lot’s been made of it yesterday. It is pantomime season, we’re getting ready for Christmas. So there’s maybe an element of end of term blues there, but I don’t think it’ll have any effect.”

