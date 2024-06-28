Christian Horner has hit back at Mercedes and Jos Verstappen after both made what the Red Bull team principal considered perceived slights at him and the team.

Toto Wolff has not hidden his admiration for Red Bull’s reigning World Champion, but with Max Verstappen saying he will stay put for F1 2025, Horner has taken a swipe at Mercedes.

Christian Horner hits out in fiery press conference

Appearing in the team principals’ press conference following the opening free practice session at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Horner appeared to take issue with Mercedes’ courting of Verstappen, hitting back at what he suggested were ulterior motives.

“You have to question what are the motives?” he told media including PlanetF1.com of the speculation surrounding Verstappen’s future this year.

“Obviously behind that, the driver that’s created all the movement in the market, had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on, chose to leave and left the vacancy at at Mercedes which is why there is now been a little bit of speculation as to who will fill that seat.

“But it won’t be Max Verstappen.”

Mercedes were not the only ones in Horner’s crosshairs following reports from Dutch media that Horner had banned Jos Verstappen from taking part in a Red Bull event at the circuit this weekend.

Horner denied the suggestion and was keen to stress he did not have final say as to who took part in the event.

“I’ve been made aware [of the allegations],” he said. “The legends parade is something that is organised by the circuit.

“There was no veto from my side or anything like that and I’m sure the legends will be in action later.”

Horner was also pressed on why he believed Wolff was courting Verstappen publicly despite the Dutchman committing to Red Bull and Horner suggested there was one Verstappen on the market.

“That’s a question you’d have to ask Toto,” he said. “I always thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in his conference yesterday. He’s always been absolutely consistent with that, with the team.

“So I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction. Of course if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

