Christian Horner has tipped Lewis Hamilton to have a “resurgence” at Ferrari, provided he has a positive start to life in red in F1 2025.

Hamilton has left Mercedes after 12 seasons with the Brackley-based team in order to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal.

Christian Horner: Lewis Hamilton ‘resurgence’ depends on how F1 2025 starts

With Hamilton’s form having taken a slight dip in 2024, the question marks looming over the seven-time F1 World Champion focus on whether or not he can return to his very best when he clambers into his new Ferrari.

It’s a steep learning curve awaiting Hamilton, who has only ever raced with British, Mercedes-powered teams in Formula 1.

Not only does he have to get used to completely new machinery and processes, as well as a new teammate in the fearsomely fast Charles Leclerc, but Hamilton also has to learn an entirely new team culture – Ferrari epitomising all things Italian, as opposed to the British/German environments he’s been immersed in for the past two decades.

Whether or not Hamilton flourishes at Ferrari remains to be seen, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes it will come down to whether or not the Tifosi latch onto the seven-time F1 World Champion to show their support, given Hamilton’s “emotional” side.

“He may well have another resurgence in him,” Horner told the UK’s talkSPORT.

“He’s an emotional guy. I think it really depends on how things kick off for him at Ferrari. Ferrari is a huge brand, with a huge following.

“If the Tifosi get behind him, and he gets off to a good start, then those qualities are still there.”

With Hamilton turning 40 this month, Horner doesn’t believe he is losing his skills yet – but said the big challenge for Hamilton will be in whether or not he can maintain his desire to win in his new surroundings.

“He’s still a class competitor,” he said.

“Even though he’s getting older in age, it depends on if that hunger and motivation is going to be rejuvenated by a new challenge and new surroundings in Ferrari.”

The switch to Ferrari has enthused former Ferrari stalwart Rob Smedley, a long-time race engineer for Felipe Massa during the Brazilian’s peak years in the late 2000s.

Speaking to the Red Flags podcast, Smedley said that, in no time, Hamilton and Ferrari will feel like a natural fit.

“I’m a massive fan of Lewis. I love him. I love what he does for the sport. I love what he does outside of the sport,” he said.

“So I am so happy that he is going to Ferrari. I think it’s right – it’s weird for all of us when we see a driver of that stature who makes a change and changes team after being with and having so much success with another team.

“But I think you soon get over that. Within the first couple of months of the year, he’ll be a Ferrari driver, and it will be like he’s always been a Ferrari driver.

“It’s really good for the sport. There are no negatives, no downside to this move, right?”

Hamilton’s prowess as a seven-time F1 World Champion will give Ferrari – a team which hasn’t won a title of any description since 2008 – that extra little bit of knowledge to propel it forward, Smedley believes.

“Lewis is making the move. If Lewis can win his eighth World Championship as a Ferrari driver, it’s a fairy tale,” he said.

“Lewis will help Ferrari… it will just drive the team on to that next level, that next few percent that it needs to become a consistently winning team.

“Lewis leaving has opened up the door for another really strong talent to come into the sport [in Kimi Antonelli].

“He’s a real strong, young charger, so I don’t really see any downsides. There are only upsides here, it’s just great for the sport and I’m so glad that Lewis has done it.”

Hamilton will begin work at Ferrari on Monday, with Italian media reporting he will have a simulator session and meetings with his new engineers, including Riccardo Adami, who is expected to become his new race engineer having previously worked with Sainz and four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton is also expected to take to the track this week, behind the wheel of Ferrari’s 2022 car, the F1-75, during the team’s annual ‘wake-up’ test at Fiorano to get the drivers back up to speed ahead of the new season.

Hamilton’s pre-season schedule is then expected to take him to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the home of F1’s Spanish Grand Prix, for a second TPC (Testing of Previous Car) run.

