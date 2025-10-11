From a warning for Christian Horner after he approached Haas to more details on the TPC outing featuring James Hinchcliffe and Romain Grosjean, we have the latest F1 news headlines all in one place.

This is today’s F1 news round-up for Saturday, 11 October, 2025.

F1 news: Why Horner to Haas is so unlikely

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu revealed in the build-up to the Singapore Grand Prix that former Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner had approached the team regarding a potential future role.

While nothing has resulted from those initial talks, former Haas head Guenther Steiner has claimed there’s one big sticking point that would prevent Horner from making the swap to F1’s smallest team: Money.

Read more: Christian Horner to Haas sticking point identified after ‘approach’ confirmed

F1 news: James Hinchcliffe reflects on his Haas test

Haas recently carried out a test at Mugello with James Hinchcliffe and Romain Grosjean, marking the long-time Haas driver’s return to an F1 cockpit, five years on from his infamous Bahrain crash.

Haas handed over its VF-23 for a TPC outing with former IndyCar racer turned F1 broadcaster James Hinchcliffe climbing behind the wheel, as did former Haas F1 racer Romain Grosjean.

Read more: How James Hinchcliffe stacked up against Romain Grosjean in special Haas F1 test

F1 news: Esteban Ocon reveals harrowing Miami crash details

Esteban Ocon has revealed that an apparently innocuous crash three years ago resulted in him “collapsing in the shower” shortly afterward.

The French driver offered an alarming version of events following his crash in practice for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022.

Read more: Esteban Ocon ‘collapsed in the shower’ following 51G Miami crash

F1 news: Red Bull upgrade ‘cost’ identified

Laurent Mekies has said Red Bull’s ongoing development of the RB21 will have a cost for F1 2026, but that cost should come as a net positive.

Red Bull is still rolling out updates to the RB21 as the F1 2025 season conclusion hoves into view, just a few weeks away.

Read more: Red Bull RB21 upgrades push ‘cost’ identified in F1 2026 confidence admission

F1 news: Alex Palou testifies against McLaren in ongoing lawsuit

Alex Palou was cross-examined before the London High Court on Friday, 10 October as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought against the driver by McLaren in which the team seeks financial damages that resulted from Palou reneging on a contract he inked with the IndyCar team.

Palou claimed that his McLaren contract was founded on “lies and false impressions,” and that he will “have to pay” for the ongoing suit by taking a reduced salary

Read more: McLaren deny Alex Palou ‘lies and false impressions’ claim in ongoing lawsuit