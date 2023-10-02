Christian Horner makes Toto Wolff ‘plotting’ prediction with Red Bull defeat inevitable

Red Bull boss Christian Horner accepts that their cycle of dominance will end at some point and knows his Mercedes rival Toto Wolff will be “plotting” for how to make it happen.

Red Bull have established a stranglehold on the competition in the ground effect era of Formula 1, storming their way to the 2022 title double, an achievement they are set to repeat in F1 2023.

Already the Constructors’ title is secured thanks to Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix victory, and Verstappen only needs a top-six finish in the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix sprint race to wrap up his third World Championship title in as many years.

Christian Horner expects Toto Wolff will be “plotting”

While Red Bull are mastering this new regulatory era, the title scene has now eluded Mercedes for the latest two seasons, the eight-time Constructors’ champions instead fighting to secure a distant P2 finish and go again in 2024.

Horner and Wolff have not always seen eye-to-eye, but there is respect, Horner therefore seeing his rivalry with Wolff as essential for the sport, and he knows the Mercedes boss will want to make himself a more well-seen figure for his Red Bull counterpart once more.

“For me sport is about rivalry. It’s great to have rivalry,” said Horner on Sky Sports News in reference to Wolff.

“There has to be a respect, but sport isn’t sport without rivalry.

“Obviously we haven’t seen much of him the last couple of years but I’m sure he’s plotting. I’m sure he’s got something that they’re working on.

“They’re a great team. They are a big team. They have got great drivers. They’ll be looking to fight back.”

Christian Horner knows Red Bull era will end

Red Bull have taken over from Mercedes as the dominant force of Formula 1, and with the chasing pack constantly evolving, but not necessarily getting closer to Red Bull, could they go on to test the numbers Mercedes posted on their run of eight successive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ crowns?

Horner though is not getting carried away, as whether it is Mercedes, or a team such as Ferrari or McLaren challenging them in that ‘best of the rest battle’, someone will inevitably step up to knock Red Bull of their perch.

“It hurts when you’re losing and if it doesn’t hurt, then you shouldn’t be doing it,” said Horner.

“We had a long period, six to seven seasons, of hurt, of being the bridesmaid. But we never lost sight of where we wanted to be. We were the team to break that [Mercedes] domination, and everything goes in cycles. At some point, somebody will beat us.

“Now, whether it’s Mercedes, or Ferrari, or McLaren, or Aston Martin, or whoever, we don’t know. But all we can control is what we’re doing. So that’s what we’re focused on, is ourselves.”

Mercedes currently hold P2 in the Constructors’ Championship with a margin of 20 points over closest pursuer Ferrari.

