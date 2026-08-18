Christian Horner has announced a UK book tour to coincide with the release of his memoir, ‘Drive’, offering fans an “evening with” the former Red Bull team principal.

Horner announced earlier this year that he would be releasing a tell-all book about his time in charge of Red Bull, looking back at his 20 years in charge of the Formula 1 team.

Christian Horner announces UK dates for his new F1 memoir tour

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Horner joined Red Bull as the team entered Formula 1 in 2005 and turned the energy drink team into world champions.

Under his leadership, Red Bull celebrated two separate spells of dominance with Sebastian Vettel winning four successive world titles from 2010 to 2013 before Max Verstappen repeated that feat from 2021 to 2024.

Horner’s Red Bull won eight Drivers’ Championships, six Constructors’ Championships, and 124 Grands Prix.

The Briton’s time in charge ended abruptly after the 2025 British Grand Prix, when he was dropped as team principal and CEO before officially parting ways with Red Bull two months later with a reported $100 million payout.

Horner will tell his story of “leadership, ambition, and resilience at the highest level of global sport” in his memoir, ‘Drive’, which will be released in October.

The Briton has now announced a UK book tour to coincide with the release of ‘Drive’.

“I am going to be on a speaking tour,” he revealed on Instagram.

“I’m going to be going to Nottingham, to Bath, to Glasgow. Where else am I going? To York and to London.

“It’s going to be an evening with. Talking about my career, the highs, the lows, the rivalries, and my journey in Formula 1.

“If you fancy coming along, then tickets are available now.

“You get a copy of my memoir that’s soon to be released, ‘Drive’.

“Hopefully, if you want to come, then I look forward to seeing you there.

“All the best.”

More on Christian Horner

Newey responds to Horner Aston Martin rumours with management update

‘W**kers’ – Christian Horner reaction as Coulthard recalls untelevised team radio

He added on LinkedIn that there will be a Q&A section to the evenings, “We’ll also have a live Q&A, giving you the chance to ask your own questions.”

Ticket prices range from around £60 to £70 (€70 to €80) for each date and are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

Since his Red Bull exit, Horner has only visited the Formula 1 paddock once, doing so as a guest of Formula 1 and the FIA at the British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old has been linked with a return to the paddock with Aston Martin, Alpine, or BYD. The Chinese EV and hybrid electric car manufacturer is understood to be very keen on establishing a presence on the F1 grid as the sport’s 12th team.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: The 14 drivers out of contract at the end of F1 2026