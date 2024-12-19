Christian Horner warns ‘real racer’ Liam Lawson of ‘daunting’ Max Verstappen task

Christian Horner has praised the “real racer” Liam Lawson whilst also warning him that partnering Max Verstappen is a “daunting task.”

The 22-year-old was confirmed as the next Red Bull driver on Thursday following Sergio Perez’s decision to leave the team.

Christian Horner welcomes Liam Lawson to Red Bull Racing team

Lawson has driven just 11 times in Formula 1 but is now being asked to partner one of the most experienced and talented drivers on the grid in the form of Max Verstappen.

The New Zealander is the fifth team-mate Verstappen has worked alongside at Red Bull and Horner has already suggested it is a “daunting task” for the young driver.

“His arrival continues the team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen,” Horner said.

“There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year.”

The move represents Lawson’s first full-time seat in F1 having previously been a part-time driver in two separate stints for Red Bull’s sister team.

Starting at AlphaTauri in 2023, Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo following the Australian’s hand injury at Zandvoort before taking Ricciardo’s seat again at the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Horner praised Lawson as a “real racer” and suggested his two substitute appearances have shown he is capable of delivering results.

“I’m delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the team in 2025,” Horner said.

“Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.”

