Dropped from Red Bull in favour of Yuki Tsunoda, Christian Horner insists Red Bull have a “duty of care to protect and develop” Liam Lawson, who will return to Racing Bulls.

Just two weeks into the F1 2025 season, Red Bull made the call to replace Lawson with Tsunoda after the New Zealander’s struggles made headlines.

Why was Liam Lawson dropped from Red Bull?

Three months ago, Red Bull announced that Lawson had been chosen as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate, with Horner stating at the time that Lawson, with only 11 Grands Prix under the belt, had more room for growth than Tsunoda.

“I think the feeling within the team is that the trajectory Liam is on has more potential, which is why we’ve taken that route,” he said.

But, he added: “That doesn’t rule Yuki out in the future – it was a very split decision and Yuki certainly impressed the team when he tested in Abu Dhabi.”

Little did anyone know at the time that when Horner said ‘in the future’, it would be race three of the season.

Red Bull confirmed on Thursday morning that they had made the ‘decision to exercise a driver rotation’, dropping Lawson down to Racing Bulls and promoting Tsunoda in his stead.

The decision was made just two races into the season as Lawson came under pressure as he struggled to get going, and the 23-year-old was eliminated in all three Q1 sessions while he was the slowest of all in both of the Chinese qualifying events.

He wasn’t able to recover in the races and is one of only six drivers without a point on the board.

In sharp contrast, Tsunoda has starred in qualifying where he has been a permanent feature in Q3. He’s also scored three points, which should’ve been more were it not for Racing Bulls’ strategy in Australia and a front wing failure in China.

But while the decision could be seen as a harsh one on Lawson’s side, Horner insists Red Bull have a “duty” to protect the driver as he begins his Formula 1 career.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” Red Bull team principal Horner stated.

“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the Constructors’ title and this is purely a sporting decision.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

Welcoming Tsunoda to the senior team after four years with the junior outfit, Horner added: “We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.”

