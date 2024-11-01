Red Bull boss Christian Horner was filmed leaving the Williams motorhome as his team continues to be linked with Franco Colapinto.

Colapinto is reportedly on the radar of Red Bull for a seat next season and Horner’s very public appearance may suggest a deal is in the works.

Colapinto is currently a Williams driver but with Carlos Sainz arriving in 2025, the Argentine is facing a future out of Formula 1.

That could change though if another of the nine competitors reached out to the impressive 21-year-old and Stake and Red Bull are the only ones with potentially open seats.

While Stake have yet to announce who will partner Nico Hulkenberg in 2025, Red Bull have not yet finalised the lineup for their sister team VCARB following Daniel Ricciardo’s departure.

Liam Lawson is currently in the car but his contract runs until the end of this season and there has been speculation that he may move to take Sergio Perez’s seat.

Horner has not yet been questioned as to why he was in the Williams garage but there is no obvious reason given Williams are not powered by Red Bull engines.

As for Colapinto, he said on Thursday the “normal” thing would be for Williams to release him if the chance of a full-time F1 seat comes up.

“Well, I think I shouldn’t be the person asked about that,” he said of decisions about his future.

“Of course, I don’t know the answer… I guess, yes, I think if Williams cannot give me a race seat, I think the normal thing is that they allow me to go somewhere else, and find the best opportunity for me for the future.

“But I’m not the right person to be asked. I should be the last one. I’m here with Williams this weekend, and I’ll try to do my best here in Brazil – it’s a very exciting race, a great atmosphere.

“I cannot wait to be driving the Williams around Interlagos.

“I think, for the future, it will be great that it happens. I thought I was not going to be racing in F1 next year, and that’s still my first view. So I don’t really get too excited about whatever is there talking around. But, yeah, let’s see.”

Perez does have a contract until the end of 2025 but his continued poor performances have put his future in jeopardy.

