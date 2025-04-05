Being launched into a top-tier Formula 1 seat beside one of the greatest drivers of this generation is no easy task, and many talents like Liam Lawson, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly have crumbled when compared to Max Verstappen.

But this weekend, Yuki Tsunoda’s sudden promotion to Red Bull has been nothing short of impressive — and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner isn’t afraid to admit it.

Christian Horner offers nothing but praise for Yuki Tsunoda

The build-up to one’s home Grand Prix is naturally an intense time for any Formula 1 driver, but the pressure on Yuki Tsunoda’s shoulders this year has been more intense than ever before.

After competing at Racing Bulls for the first two races of the F1 2025 season, Tsunoda was suddenly promoted to Red Bull Racing when the team found its initial promotion, Liam Lawson, simply needed more time to get up to speed in Formula 1.

That meant the Japanese driver found himself in a top-tier team ahead of the race at Suzuka, set to be heavily scrutinized for his performance — or, for a potential lack thereof.

Thankfully, Tsunoda has adapted well to the RB21, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has had nothing but praise for the new recruit.

“I think he’s done very well,” he said of Tsunoda.

“I think to jump in at his home race under considerable pressure, what we’ve seen in the three sessions so far, very mature.

“He’s got up to speed quickly. He’s been on the pace and been giving very good feedback.

“So out of what we’ve seen so far, yeah, he’s doing exactly what we were hoping for.”

Horner has been impressed, but that isn’t the only interesting thing he’s noticed about Yuki Tsunoda.

Speaking to Christian Horner on the pre-qualifying Sky F1 show, Jacques Villeneuve asked about the common belief that Red Bull Racing manufactures its cars with Max Verstappen in mind, sometimes to the detriment of the team’s other drivers, the former champion asked, “Isn’t it the case that you haven’t found a driver that’s capable of feeling the car, working with the engineers, and helping Max?”

“In any organization, whoever is the dominant driver, you’re going to feed off his information and feedback, and that drives the direction of development,” Horner began.

But he followed that first-driver defense with something compelling about Yuki Tsunoda.

“Now, what’s been interesting — Yuki has jumped in the car and said, ‘Well, yeah, doesn’t feel so much different. It’s a bit sharper in the front than the Racing Bulls, but the rest of it feels pretty familiar,'” Horner explained.

“I think hopefully his experience will help to continue to develop the car in, obviously, a set of regulations that are now… you’re looking for minutiae to improve the car.”

As a follow-up, Horner was asked if Tsunoda is simply one of those drivers who thrives on a bigger team.

The Red Bull boss didn’t give a definitive answer, but he did have more praise for Tsunoda.

“First of all, he’s a real character, and so he brings an energy into the meeting room,” the team principal explained.

“Whether he tries to be funny or not, he’s just naturally very funny. That’s a positive thing.

“I think that he brings also a bunch of experience. I think he has now almost five years of experience behind him of driving Formula 1 cars.

“He’s ready for this step now, and I think that only time will tell.

“But so far, what we’ve seen in the first couple days, he’s done a decent job.”

Horner’s chat with Sky Sports came before qualifying, where a pace disparity between teammates did become clear. As Max Verstappen added another pole position to his record, Tsunoda struggled to get out of Q2 and will line up 15th on the grid for the Japanese Grand Prix.

