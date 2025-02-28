A new trailer for the upcoming series of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive has unearthed the moment Red Bull boss Christian Horner called McLaren rival Zak Brown “a pr*ck.”

Netflix is set to release the seventh series of Drive to Survive, the widely acclaimed F1-based series, next week ahead of the opening race of the F1 2025 season in Australia on March 16.

Christian Horner takes aim at Zak Brown in new Drive to Survive trailer

The latest series covers the dramatic events of the F1 2024 campaign, which ended with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sealing a fourth consecutive World Championship, seeing off the threat of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

However, reigning champions Red Bull slipped to a disappointing third in the Constructors’ Championship as McLaren took their first teams’ title in 26 years.

Red Bull and McLaren were embroiled in a war of words as the title race intensified, with Brown a vociferous critic of Verstappen and Red Bull in the aftermath of on-track clashes with Norris in Austria and Mexico.

Horner opted against reacting to Brown at points, telling media including PlanetF1.com at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone that he would not “dignify” the McLaren chief’s criticism with a response.

However, the latest trailer for Drive to Survive – released just as F1 2025 pre-season testing concluded in Bahrain on Friday – has unearthed Horner’s true views on Brown.

F1: DRIVE TO SURVIVE SEASON 7 TRAILER 🚨 Pull up for the new season on March 7. pic.twitter.com/Sv0WYN304j — Netflix (@netflix) February 28, 2025

A brief clip shows Horner walking around Red Bull’s hospitality unit in the paddock at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening race of last season.

A microphone picks up Horner commenting: “Zak is a pr*ck.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the Austria 2024 clash between Verstappen and Norris, Brown described Red Bull’s approach to racing as “nasty.”

He said: “We’re prepared to go toe to toe. Nasty is not how McLaren goes racing.

“But I think you can go toe to toe but you don’t have to be nasty about it.

“They seem to, at times, have a win-at-all-costs mentality. That’s not how we go racing. But we think you can go toe to toe and take the fight in our own way.”

