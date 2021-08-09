Alpine junior Christian Lundgaard will get his first taste of IndyCar racing action this coming weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Lundgaard, whose main focus this season is the Formula 2 World Championship, will be driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, the team has confirmed.

RLL said that it was an eye-catching test with the team that has led to this incredible opportunity for the 20-year-old as he looks to develop his racing skills and career.

“We were very pleased with the job that Christian did at our recent test at Barber Motorsports Park and are looking forward to seeing him perform at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan.

“It’s going to be a new experience and a big challenge due to the lack of practice time compared to other races.

“The road course is very much like European circuits given that it was designed for Formula 1 and Grand Prix races, so I think it will be less of an issue than going to one of our more traditional IndyCar race tracks.

“Given the lack of test time and practice time, we don’t have any grand expectations of him other than to go out and do a steady job and go from there.”

🚨 Alpine Academy driver, @lundgaardoff is set to make his Indycar Debut with @rllracing this weekend at the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix 🚨 Congratulations Christian! 🙌 Read the full announcement below 🔗 #IndyCar #AlpineAcademy — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 9, 2021

Get the new look Alpine merchandise via the official Formula 1 store

Lundgaard, meanwhile, is unsurprisingly delighted that this opportunity has come his way and cannot wait for the challenge.

“I’m super excited to try IndyCar ,” Lundgaard said.

“I’ve been very fortunate so far in my career to drive some incredible race cars and I’m looking forward to officially adding IndyCar to that list.

“In preparation for this race, I tested the car and it felt pretty awesome and I’m sure it will feel even better at a race weekend in race conditions alongside all the hugely talented drivers in the field.

“There’s been a lot of work to make this happen and prepare as best as possible and I’m feeling ready for the challenge.

“I’ve actually watched all IndyCar races this year, so to be given the chance to line up on the grid is amazing.

“There will be a lot to learn in a short space of time but trying something new excites me.

“I can’t thank enough Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Alpine, my sponsors and investors for supporting me with this opportunity. It’s a unique chance and I can’t wait to give it my all.”

Shortly after the announcement respected source F1 Feeder Series reported that Lundgaard is still set to see out the Formula 2 season with ART and this IndyCar opportunity is, at the moment, a one off.