Ominous Red Bull warning given as team look to build on RB19 success

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers believes Red Bull have scope to build on the already “supreme” base of the RB19, and should be the team to beat in 2024.

With stable technical regulations this season, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been keen to stress his belief that the field is likely to converge this year, thinking Red Bull are likely to be closer to the performance ceiling within the current regulations.

But despite that, the performance advantage of the RB19 was such that in 2024 their new car could be the one to beat yet again this time around.

Christijan Albers warns Red Bull has ‘much better base’ to work off in 2024

While other teams are looking to play catch-up to the dominant Red Bull package, the reigning World Champions will have been busy working on a car based on one of the most successful in the history of the sport.

With the regulations barely changing compared to last year, whether or not Red Bull’s rivals will be able to catch up is a big question mark heading into the new season.

Because of Red Bull’s early performance in 2023, former F1 driver Albers believes the quality of the RB19 will act as the perfect springboard for the team’s new car.

“Red Bull has a much better base and will build on that towards 2024,” Albers wrote in Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“That car was supreme in the medium and fast corners, and on the straights. Really clearly the best race car rather than the best qualifying car, although Verstappen put it on pole often enough.

“But many other cars, like the Ferrari, were often better on Saturday than on Sunday.

“While at Red Bull they were much more focused on the long runs and managing the tyres. Hence the supremacy on Sunday, especially when combined with Verstappen.”

Recently speaking exclusively to PlanetF1.com, Red Bull team boss Horner explained that the current car in development is meeting the targets it has set out for it.

“I think as far as targets can be, yes,” Horner responded when asked if the RB20 is hitting its development goals.

“We don’t have a lot of preseason testing these days, we’ve got a lot to focus on and to get done, but it’s always a busy time of year in the factory in the planning stage for the season ahead.

“There are always challenges along the way but, if you’re not on the limit, you’re not trying hard enough.”

